Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees expected each
afternoon.

* WHERE...Southwest Indiana and portions of western Kentucky and
southern Illinois to the east of a Fulton, Kentucky, to
Fairfield, Illinois, line.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Saturday to 8 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

This mushroom-shaped ring broke the world record for most diamonds in a single ring

  0

If just one diamond isn't enough, SWA Diamonds might have the perfect ring for you.

The India-based jewelry company broke a Guinness World Records title for the most diamonds set in one ring with a whopping 24,679 diamonds.

The spectacular ring was designed to mimic a pink oyster mushroom, according to a Guinness World Records news release.

"The mushroom represents immortality and longevity," Abdul Gafur Anadiyan, SWA Diamonds' managing director, said in the release.

The intricate structure of the ring was created by pouring liquid gold into a plastic mold to form 41 unique mushroom petals. Then, each petal was adorned by hand with natural diamonds.

The glitzy ring weighs in at 340 grams -- or three-quarters of a pound -- and is valued at $95,243, according to the release. A team of independent gemologists verified the ring, and the world record was awarded May 5.

SWA Diamonds' mushroom-inspired creation has almost double the number of diamonds as the previous record-holder. Harshit Bansal achieved the title in 2020 with a floral design bejeweled with 12,638 diamonds.

The-CNN-Wire

