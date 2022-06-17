This weekend's Ohio River Sweep aims to eliminate litter along the riverfront

A team comprised of 150 Berry Global and Evansville Water and Sewer Utility employees will come together in an effort to clean up liter from the downtown Evansville riverfront.
The gathering is part of the Ohio River Sweep, an annual volunteer event that extends the entire length of the Ohio River.
It's an effort to keep waste away from natural resources, and plastic out of landfills.
This Saturday's event is going on from 8:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M and has been going on since 1989, with volunteers from six different states all helping clean hundreds of miles of riverbanks.