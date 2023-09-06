Three arrested following lengthy narcotics investigation

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Three men are facing charges following a lengthy narcotics investigation conducted by detectives with the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff's office says the investigation resulted in the seizure of 39.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 13.5 grams of suspected Fentanyl.
Authorities say 31-year-old Jordan Willis was arrested at his residence for an outstanding felony warrant. The arrest resulted in a search warrant of the residence where 46-year-old Rocky Evans and 49-year-old Warren Fox were arrested for narcotics-related charges.
Willis is charged with Manufacture/Dealing Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drugs, and Maintaining a Common Nuisance.
Evans is charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and visiting a common nuisance.
Fox is charged with visiting a common nuisance.