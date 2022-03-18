Three Charged After Man Shot At by 16-Year-Old in Owensboro: Police

The Owensboro Police Department says three juveniles were charged after a shooting incident that happened late Thursday night.
OPD says officers responded to a report of gunfire on Monarch Avenue around 11:00 p.m. on Thursday night.
When the officers got there, the victim told them he was shot at by someone who he caught stealing items from his vehicle.
Officers say they were able to find a 16-year-old boy who matched the description provided by the victim. They say he tried to run from officers but that he was taken into custody with a stolen firearm on him.
OPD says the 16-year-old was charged with Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree, Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm), Tampering with Physical Evidence, Fleeing or Evading Police 2nd Degree, Possession of a Handgun by a Minor 1st Offense, Criminal Trespassing 2nd Degree, and Theft by Unlawful Taking – Contents from a Vehicle.
According to OPD, officers also identified two other juveniles related to the investigation, who were both charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking – Contents from a Vehicle.
No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone who might have more information should call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.