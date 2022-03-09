Three Evansville Women Charged With Neglect in Death of Special Needs Individual: Affidavit

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Kentucky... Illinois...Indiana... Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, and Golconda. .Along the Ohio River, several points are rising to a secondary crest Friday to Saturday. Afterwards, river levels will be falling, with locations currently projected to drop below flood stage next week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY, MARCH 17... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon. * WHEN...Until Thursday, March 17. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 38.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 41.1 feet Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday, March 17. - Flood stage is 35.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&