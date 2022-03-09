Three Evansville Women Charged With Neglect in Death of Special Needs Individual: Affidavit

Three Evansville women are being charged with neglect of a dependent causing death after a special needs individual who was in their care died after not being taken to the hospital, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Court records show 20-year-old Latavia Booker, 38-year-old Glenda Fields, and 32-year-old Victoria Brown are being charged with neglect of a dependent causing death after an investigation into the 2020 death of a special needs individual.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Booker and Fields were working as direct support professionals for Compass Residential back in January of 2020, when the death investigation began.
The affidavit says that Booker and Fields were told to take the victim to the emergency room because the victim was not having regular bowel movements.
After the victim's death, the affidavit says Booker and Fields were asked to provide written reports on the incident as part of an internal review conducted by the human services agency they were working for.
According to the affidavit, Fields' written statement said that she and Booker were asked by their employer to take the victim to the ER, but that she "thought it was the Program Coordinator's job."
The affidavit goes on to say that Booker denied ever being told to take the victim to the ER, but investigators say her written statement acknowledges that she and Fields were asked to do so.
Investigators say that Brown, who was working as a Program Director for the human services agency at the time, was the one who passed along the directive for the victim to be taken to the hospital by Fields and Booker. The affidavit says that Brown never followed up to see whether or not the victim was taken to the hospital.
The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office ruled the victim's death to be the result of "Chronic And Acute Effects Of Chlorpromazine Intoxication, Caretaker Malfeasance, and Special Needs Patient With Chronic Constipation Several Days Prior," according to the affidavit.
The victim who died was then identified as 28-year-old Robin Phillips of Evansville.
An autopsy was ordered due to the circumstances of the Phillips' death, according to the affidavit.
The examination and follow-up toxicology testing determined Phillips died from "chronic and acute effects of Chlorpromazine intoxication," and explains that Chlorpromazine is a prescribed drug that was distributed by staff members caring for Phillips.
Booker was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Fields was then booked into the jail on Wednesday morning around 11:00 a.m., with Brown booked just after noon. Fields, Booker and Brown all had their bond set at $150,000.
The ongoing investigation into Phillips' death is being conducted by the Evansville Police Department and the Office of the Indiana Attorney General.
44News has reached out to Compass Residential for a statement, but one has has not been issued at this time.