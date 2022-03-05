Three Facilities Receive Funding for Local Mental Health

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, and Golconda.

.The Ohio River from Newburgh to Golconda will remain in flood at
least through early this week.

For the Ohio River...including Shawneetown...Moderate flooding is
forecast.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T.
Myers Dam, and Golconda...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES THROUGH TUESDAY, MARCH 15TH...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday, March 15th.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 40.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage late this
evening to 35.4 feet and then begin rising tomorrow evening.
It will then rise above flood stage late Wednesday morning to
41.3 feet the following Sunday evening. It will fall below
flood stage again Tuesday, March 15th.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Indiana and western Kentucky, including the
following areas, in Indiana, Posey, Vanderburgh and Warrick. In
western Kentucky, Henderson.

* WHEN...Until 1245 PM CST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1042 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly, especially along flood prone thoroughfares like the
Lloyd Expressway in Evansville.
- Lloyd Expressway in Evansville is the most likely place to
experience minor flooding.

Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Evansville, Henderson, Boonville, Newburgh, Chandler, Melody
Hill, Darmstadt, Kasson, Folsomville and Elberfeld.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was estimated at 41.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 35.6 feet
Wednesday, March 16th.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Three Facilities Receive Funding for Local Mental Health

  • Updated
  • 0
mulberry plaza 030522

Three facilities here in Evansville that provide mental health services collectively received over $10 million dollars from the city. 

Southwestern Behavioral Healthcare says six of the ten million dollars is going toward the Mulberry Plaza in downtown Evansville where three floors will be renovated for people in crisis that need more time for treatment but can no longer stay in a facility. 

The other $4 million dollars will go towards an existing facility that is helping children and adults in the community that have mental health issues along with intellectual and developmental disabilities. 

Jason Emmerson, Executive Director of United Caring Services says. "Our hope is reduce the compassion, the fatigue, provide better safety for our law enforcement and allow those other health care systems (EMTs) to do their job, and then the dignity for the individuals."

United Caring Services received $300,000 for their current program which helps individuals with treatment options, support and recovery services.

Emmerson says, "If they're not homeless, hopefully we've prevented that because we're helping them maybe identify some issues, or get connected to some resources to prevent. If they are we've engaged them in that put them in the system that way to then help them when they come out of Brentwood or come out of Cross Pointe as opposed to just back into the bad situation they were in." 

Easterseals received $150,000 to help with their therapy programs in their new facility on Cullen and their existing location on Bellemeade Avenue.

Organizers say this funding plan is going to change the community and the tri-state for the better. 

