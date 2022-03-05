Three Facilities Receive Funding for Local Mental Health

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana... Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, and Golconda. .The Ohio River from Newburgh to Golconda will remain in flood at least through early this week. For the Ohio River...including Shawneetown...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, and Golconda...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES THROUGH TUESDAY, MARCH 15TH... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam. * WHEN...Until Tuesday, March 15th. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 40.6 feet. - Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage late this evening to 35.4 feet and then begin rising tomorrow evening. It will then rise above flood stage late Wednesday morning to 41.3 feet the following Sunday evening. It will fall below flood stage again Tuesday, March 15th. - Flood stage is 38.0 feet. &&