Three juveniles involved in Henderson County roll-over crash

An early morning crash has one juvenile in critical condition.
Henderson County deputies responded to a vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of Green River Road and Tillman-Bethel Road just after 4:30 Sunday morning.
Deputies found three juveniles on scene including one male, and two females.
The vehicle veered off the road, hitting several trees before coming to a stop.
One of the females was thrown from the vehicle and was hospitalized in critical condition.
According to first responders, the other two juveniles only sustained minor injuries.