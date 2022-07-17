 Skip to main content
Three juveniles involved in Henderson County roll-over crash

  Updated
An early morning crash has one juvenile in critical condition.

Henderson County deputies responded to a vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of Green River Road and Tillman-Bethel Road just after 4:30 Sunday morning.

Deputies found three juveniles on scene including one male, and two females.

The vehicle veered off the road, hitting several trees before coming to a stop.

One of the females was thrown from the vehicle and was hospitalized in critical condition.

According to first responders, the other two juveniles only sustained minor injuries.

