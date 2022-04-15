 Skip to main content
Three Life-Flighted to Hospital After Crash Involving Semi in White County

The Illinois State Police says three people were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck that happened Thursday.

ISP said it happened on Thursday morning around 7:40 a.m. in White County, on Illinois Route 1 just north of County Road 800 North.

According to state police, preliminary investigation revealed a semi truck was going south on Illinois Route 1 when it crossed the center line and hit the side of a SUV that was going north.

ISP says that after the semi hit the side of the oncoming SUV, the SUV then went into oncoming traffic, hitting another SUV head-on.

The driver and a passenger in one of the SUVs and the driver of the other SUV were all flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to state police.

The semi driver was uninjured, but ISP says he was cited for Improper Lane Usage and Logbook Violation.

