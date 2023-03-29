 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana...

Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam.
Ohio River at Cairo.
Ohio River at Mount Vernon.
Ohio River at Shawneetown.
Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam.
Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

.Minor flooding is occurring at several points along the lower Ohio
River. The river is forecast to crest in minor flood at all forecast
points from Wednesday to Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 38.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs.  The river is 2500
feet wide and begins covering agricultural land on the Kentucky
side.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 40.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 40.2
feet tomorrow. It will then fall below flood stage late
Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Three people arrested following Hopkins County police chase

Three men remain in Hopkins County Jail following a police chase late Tuesday night.

Madisonville Police said 28-year-old Austin Cates, 20-year-old Zachary Davis, and 28-year-old Antonio Brooks face multiple charges, including fleeing police, drug trafficking, and other charges.

Before 7 p.m. Tuesday, officers saw a car driving recklessly on Island Ford Road.  When MPD tried to pull the car over, it drove away from police.  Cates, the driver of the car, dropped off Brooks on East North Street.  Officers took Brooks into custody, where they found a handgun.  

Cates continued into Earlington and Nortonville on US Highway 41.  Cates lost control of the car at an intersection in Nortonville, where police were able to take him and Davis into custody.

Officers said they found meth, marijuana, and other drugs inside the car.

After taking both Cates and Davis to Baptist Health Deaconess for minor injuries, they were booked into Hopkins County Jail.

Austin Cates Mug

Austin Cates

Antonio Brooks Mug

Antonio Brooks

Zachary Davis Mug

Zachary Davis