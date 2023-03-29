Three people arrested following Hopkins County police chase

Three men remain in Hopkins County Jail following a police chase late Tuesday night.
Madisonville Police said 28-year-old Austin Cates, 20-year-old Zachary Davis, and 28-year-old Antonio Brooks face multiple charges, including fleeing police, drug trafficking, and other charges.
Before 7 p.m. Tuesday, officers saw a car driving recklessly on Island Ford Road. When MPD tried to pull the car over, it drove away from police. Cates, the driver of the car, dropped off Brooks on East North Street. Officers took Brooks into custody, where they found a handgun.
Cates continued into Earlington and Nortonville on US Highway 41. Cates lost control of the car at an intersection in Nortonville, where police were able to take him and Davis into custody.
Officers said they found meth, marijuana, and other drugs inside the car.
After taking both Cates and Davis to Baptist Health Deaconess for minor injuries, they were booked into Hopkins County Jail.
Austin Cates
Antonio Brooks
Zachary Davis