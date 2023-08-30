Three people arrested in Evansville after police find meth, crack cocaine, and fentanyl in car

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Three people are behind bars after getting pulled over in Evansville late Tuesday.
Officers with the Evansville Police Department say they pulled a driver over on Highway 41 near Riverside Drive around 11:30 p.m. for not having any headlights on.
Inside the car, EPD says they found Glynn Petticord Jr., Katelyn Mosley, and Mark Garrett.
Police say that Petticord was driving on a suspended license, and that Mosley and Garret were passengers.
EPD says officers saw a meth pipe next to Garrett, and that Mosley said she had hidden a crack pipe inside her body to try and hide it.
Police say they also found a cigarette pack that was the same brand as one that Garrett had, which had bags of meth, fentanyl, and crack cocaine inside. According to officers, Mosley said that Garrett had handed her the cigarette pack so she could stash it or try to get rid of it.
Police say they found $584 in Garret's wallet, which was seized along with his cell phone because of the amount of drugs that was found.
Garrett was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on drug dealing and possession charges, while Petticord was arrested for driving on a suspended license and Mosley was arrested for paraphernalia possession.