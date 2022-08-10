Three people confirmed dead after massive explosion in Evansville

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office confirms three people have died as the result of a large explosion in Evansville, Indiana on Wednesday.
The coroner's office says that more details will be released on the victims at a later time.
The explosion happened around 1 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of North Weinbach Avenue and Bellaire Avenue.
We're told that as many as 39 homes were damaged in the explosion, with at least four totally destroyed.
