Three people escape home after laundry room catches fire: Evansville Fire Department

Three people escaped after a house caught fire in Evansville Saturday afternoon, according to the fire department.
Neighbors called emergency responders after seeing flames rising from a basement window on S Royal Ave around 1:30 p.m.
Firefighters found the fire in the laundry room of the basement and put it out in ten minutes.
All three people who were inside the home were able to escape uninjured.
There was heavy smoke damage in the basement and throughout the rest of the house.
The electrical service was disconnected and the Red Cross is helping the family.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.