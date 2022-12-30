Three people linked to Ohio County boarding school arrested for child and sexual abuse

Three people are facing multiple felony charges after an investigation of abuse into a Kentucky boarding school.
Kentucky State Police began an investigation into Pilgrim's Rest School in Dundee in Ohio county just southeast of Owensboro.
Kelly, Jonathan and Amanda Vanderkooi are facing multiple counts of criminal abuse against a child, child abuse, and sexual abuse.
Police say social services began investigating abuse allegations back in October.
All three are being held in the Ohio County Detention Center.