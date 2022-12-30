 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE FOG TONIGHT...

Areas of fog have developed late this evening and has become
locally dense at times. Visibility is expected to improve over the
next few hours.

Remember to use low-beam headlights if encountering dense fog
tonight.

Three people linked to Ohio County boarding school arrested for child and sexual abuse

  • Updated
  • 0
ohio-county-kentucky-generic-2020.jpg

Three people are facing multiple felony charges after an investigation of abuse into a Kentucky boarding school.

Kentucky State Police began an investigation into Pilgrim's Rest School in Dundee in Ohio county just southeast of Owensboro. 

Kelly, Jonathan and Amanda Vanderkooi are facing multiple counts of criminal abuse against a child, child abuse, and sexual abuse.

Police say social services began investigating abuse allegations back in October.

All three are being held in the Ohio County Detention Center.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you