Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical fire weather conditions Today...

.Southwest winds will average 10 to 15 mph with some gusts to 20
mph. Afternoon relative humidity will drop into the 17 to 23
percent range. Both conditions will combine with very dry fuels
across the area due to the persistent drought to create critical
fire danger across the region today.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, SOUTHWEST INDIANA AND
WESTERN KENTUCKY...

* AFFECTED AREAS...In Illinois, Fire Weather Zones 075, 076, 077,
078, 080, 081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088, 089, 090,
091, 092, 093 and 094. In Indiana, Fire Weather Zones 081,
082, 085, 086, 087 and 088. In Kentucky, Fire Weather Zones
001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012,
013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021 and 022. In
Missouri, Fire Weather Zones 076, 086, 087, 098, 100, 106,
107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112 and 114.

* WIND...20 foot wind of 13-17 mph from the southwest.

* HUMIDITY...Minimum afternoon relative humidity of 17 to 23
percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Thunderbolts excited to face off in their first SPHL contest of the season Saturday night

Evansville Thunderbolts
Tommy Mason

Thunderbolts will welcome Knoxville in for a home opening this Saturday at the Ford Center

Fresh off an SPHL post season appearance last spring, the Evansville Thunderbolts are counting down the days until the hit the ice ahead of a new season.

The team will take on the Knoxville Ice Bears for their first home game Saturday at the Ford Center.

There will be an opening night BOGO celebration, with live music and a beer garden.

Doors open at the Ford Center at 6:00 P.M. with the puck drop set for 7:00 P.M.

This marks the 6th season for the Thunderbolts playing at the Ford Center, after the 2020-2021 campaign was canceled entirely. 

Last year the team was swept in the first round of the playoffs after finishing with a 28-26-2 regular season record.

