Thunderbolts host blood drive as part of health awareness weekend

The Evansville Thunderbolts held a blood drive on Saturday as part of their weekend dedicated to health awareness. The theme of the game on Saturday was Heart Health Night.
From noon to 6pm on Saturday, donors came to the Ford Center Hospitality Room to do their part in supporting America’s strained blood supply. This blood drive was part of the Thunderbolts’ "Pink the Rink" weekend, bringing awareness and donating to the fight against cancer.
Sam Hoff, account executive with the Evansville Thunderbolts, told 44News ”[on Friday], we had our “Pink the Rink” where everyone painted names of loved ones who had either lost or are currently battling–have battled cancer.”
The weekend-long theme held personal significance to some Thunderbolts players. The team released a video where they dedicated their play to someone in their life affected by cancer. Matt Hobbs, a center for the team, said ”this weekend I’ll be playing for my grandma Louise.”
”Those players are going to be skating on the ice for those loved ones, and partner that along with the blood drive," Hoff said. "A lot of blood does go to cancer patients.”
With every name written on the ice after Friday’s game came a minimum $5 donation to the Susan G. Komen Foundation. The Thunderbolts’ partnership with the American Red Cross opened up the possibility of donating to many new people.
Sheila Sermersheim, a first-time donor, told 44News ”I’ve always wanted to do it, because I know if it was one of my family members, I would want to make sure that there was blood. Get out there and help the people that might need the blood. It’s not a big deal, and you’re helping a lot of people.”
Those who donated were able to get tickets to any one Thunderbolts game for $10.