Ticket sales begin for Castle Bands Half-Pot

Castle High School's band program is now selling tickets for its annual half-pot.

Tickets can be purchased for the Castle Bands Half-Pot from now through Sunday, Oct. 9.

Castle Bands has a ticket sale booth set up in front of the Archie and Clyde's restaurant located at 8309 Bell Oaks Dr. in Newburgh, Indiana. They'll be set up and selling tickets there every Thursday through Sunday.

Tickets are available at different prices:

1 ticket for $5

5 tickets for $20

7 tickets for $25

12 tickets for $40

40 tickets for $100

You can also purchase tickets over the phone by calling 812-853-2009.

In 2021, the pot's total surpassed $120,000 and a local elementary school teacher's family took home the winnings.

When the winning ticket is drawn on Oct. 9, Castle Bands says that the holder of the winning ticket doesn't have to be present.

More information and official rules can be found on castlebands.org/raffle.