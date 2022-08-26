 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ticket sales begin for Castle Bands Half-Pot

  • Updated
  • 0
Castle Bands Half-Pot ticket booth set up outside Archie and Clyde's restaurant in Newburgh, Indiana

Castle Bands Half-Pot ticket booth set up outside Archie and Clyde's restaurant in Newburgh, Indiana

Castle High School's band program is now selling tickets for its annual half-pot.

Tickets can be purchased for the Castle Bands Half-Pot from now through Sunday, Oct. 9.

Castle Bands has a ticket sale booth set up in front of the Archie and Clyde's restaurant located at 8309 Bell Oaks Dr. in Newburgh, Indiana. They'll be set up and selling tickets there every Thursday through Sunday.

Tickets are available at different prices:

  • 1 ticket for $5
  • 5 tickets for $20
  • 7 tickets for $25
  • 12 tickets for $40
  • 40 tickets for $100

You can also purchase tickets over the phone by calling 812-853-2009.

In 2021, the pot's total surpassed $120,000 and a local elementary school teacher's family took home the winnings.

When the winning ticket is drawn on Oct. 9, Castle Bands says that the holder of the winning ticket doesn't have to be present.

More information and official rules can be found on castlebands.org/raffle.

Castle Bands Half-Pot flyer

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device