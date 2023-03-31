 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Indiana...Illinois...Missouri...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, Olmsted Lock and Dam, and Cairo.


.River levels are falling, or will begin to fall within the next 24
hours, along the Ohio River. All points are forecast to fall below
flood stage by Sunday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 37.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 24.5 feet Sunday,
April 09.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT /2 PM EDT/ THIS
AFTERNOON TO 1 AM CDT /2 AM EDT/ SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 1 PM Friday to 1 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be locally much stronger in any
severe thunderstorm activity.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Tickets available for musical production of "Avenue Q"

  • Updated
  • 0
Megan DiVenti

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV)- Time is running out to get your tickets for the musical "Avenue Q." 

The local not-for-profit theatre arts organization STAGEtwo Productions, debuts their opening performance Friday night in Evansville. 

"Avenue Q" is a laugh out loud musical that follows puppets seeking their purpose in big city life. 

Performances will take place: 

  • Friday, March 31st @ 7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, April 1st @ 7:30 p.m. (SOLD OUT)
  • Sunday, April 2nd @ 2:00 p.m.

Tickets are available for $15 and can be purchased here. 

