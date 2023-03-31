Tickets available for musical production of "Avenue Q"

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV)- Time is running out to get your tickets for the musical "Avenue Q."
The local not-for-profit theatre arts organization STAGEtwo Productions, debuts their opening performance Friday night in Evansville.
"Avenue Q" is a laugh out loud musical that follows puppets seeking their purpose in big city life.
Performances will take place:
- Friday, March 31st @ 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, April 1st @ 7:30 p.m. (SOLD OUT)
- Sunday, April 2nd @ 2:00 p.m.
Tickets are available for $15 and can be purchased here.