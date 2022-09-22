Tickets now on sale for Big Brothers Big Sisters 2nd Annual Gala

Big Brothers Big Sisters is hosting their 2nd Annual Gala, "Hats off to our Bigs & Littles" a semi-formal event.
Organizers say to join in on the fun, guests are asked to wear their best hat.
We're told the Gala will take place Thursday, October 20th, at the Crescent Room at Milestones from 5:30p.m. to 8:30p.m.
BBBS says the evening will begin with a social cocktail hour and will include dinner catered by The Bauerhaus.
Our very own 44News Morning Anchor Megan DiVenti and her little sister, Olivia, will be special guests.
Individual regular ticket prices run $60.
BBBS says the evening will celebrate mentoring and treat guests to a night of storytelling and community impact.
Proceeds raised will support Big Brothers Big Sisters.
BBBS is a one-to-one mentoring non-profit local organization. Established in 1969, the program serves children in Vanderburgh, Warrick, Posey, Spencer, and Gibson Counties in Southwest Indiana, and Henderson County.
If you're interested in purchasing tickets to the Gala click here.
If you're interested in being a part of Big Brothers Big Sisters click here.