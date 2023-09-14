Tickets on sale for Hopkins County 'Farm to Fork' dinner

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — It's an effort to ensure no-one goes hungry and the food we eat is safe and healthy.
Later this month, Independence Bank will host their 7th Annual "Farm to Fork" dinner and the community is invited to attend.
44News Morning Anchor Megan DiVenti sat down with Independence Bank Loan Officer, Chery McNary and Hopkins County Central High School FFA Leader, Ben Prevette to discuss the event.
Organizers say a five-course meal will be prepared using locally-grown produce.
Funds raised from the dinner will help support the FFA and 4H clubs in Hopkins County.
The "Farm to Fork" Dinner will take place Saturday, September 23rd at Mahr Park beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased by calling (270)-824-1476 or to stop by 1776 North Main Street in Madisonville.
Tickets cost $76 for an individual or $608 for a table of 8 people.
This years event will be outdoors and Hopkins County native Rusty Tabor will be performing.