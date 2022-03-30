 Skip to main content
Tickets On Sale for Next Weekend's "Guns & Hoses" Charity Boxing Event

Guns and Hoses

Tickets are still available for a popular charity boxing event held in Evansville, Indiana.

The 14th Annual "Guns & Hoses" is scheduled to return to the Ford Center at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, and tickets are available for purchase starting at $15 a piece.

The event pits members of local fire departments and police departments against each other in one-on-one boxing matches for a good cause. At the end of the night, the team with the most victories takes home the traveling "Guns & Hoses Championship Belt."

Guns & Hoses ticket sales support local non-profit organization 911 Gives Hope, which provides support to local charities that involve children and people with disabilities.

To date, the organizations has raised more than $1.8 million for local charities.

Tickets to Guns and Hoses can be purchased online via ticketmaster.com.

Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin sat down with 44News This Morning on Wednesday to talk about the popular charity event. You can hear the full interview with Chief Bolin in the video at the top of the article.

