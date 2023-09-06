 Skip to main content
Tickets on sale for Tell City Police Dept. 'Back the Blue BBQ'

Megan DiVenti

The event supports the Tell City Police Department and honors fallen TCPD Sergeant Heather Glenn.

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEVV)--Tickets are now on sale for the 'Back the Blue BBQ' in Tell City. 

The event aims to support the Tell City Police Department and honor fallen Sgt. Heather Glenn who was killed in the line of duty this year.

Officials say she will be added to the National Law Enforcement Memorial in May 2024.

The money raised will cover travel expenses for the department to honor Sgt. Glenn in Washington D.C. next year at National Police Week.

The barbeque will be held October 14th at the Perry County 4H Fairgrounds. 

Gates open at 4 p.m. with dinner at 5:30 p.m.

Organizers say they will have pulled pork, corn, creek fries, and dessert. 

There will also be a silent auction, raffle, and cow pie bingo.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased here. 

