Tip line set up in effort to identify young boy found dead in southern Indiana woods

The Indiana State Police has set up a dedicated tip line in an effort to gain more information on a grim investigation that started on Saturday in Washington County.
The investigation surrounds the death of an unidentified young boy, whose body was found in a heavily-wooded area of Washington County on Saturday.
Police said the boy, who is black and appeared to be between the ages of 5 and 8, was found near a roadway by a local who was hunting for mushrooms. They say the child is approximately four feet tall and has a slim build and a short haircut.
Investigators believe the child's death occurred sometime within the last week, though an official autopsy is still pending.
Anyone who thinks they may have information is being urged to call the new tip line at 1-888-437-6432.