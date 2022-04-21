Toddler found wandering unsupervised in Evansville taken into DCS custody, police say

The Evansville Police Department says a young child was taken into custody by the Department of Child Services on Wednesday after someone found them wandering around outside with no adults in sight.
Officers were sent to a home in the area of South Morton Avenue and East Riverside Drive around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday after someone called 911 and said that a little boy had stumbled onto their front porch.
The 911 caller told dispatch that they walked up and down the street to see if the child's parents were around, but that no adults were in sight. They said that they also asked their neighbors if they knew the child, but that no one had seen him before.
The 911 caller also told authorities that the child had no shoes or socks on.
Police got to the scene and tried to talk to the child to find out who their parents were, but due to the being 2 or 3-years-old, no information could be gathered. Police did note that the child had a young puppy accompanying him.
The Department of Child Services was contacted and took custody of the child, and animal control took the puppy.
44News reached out to EPD for an update on the case Thursday.
EPD said that the child's parents called 911 about two hours after the child had gotten outside. They told authorities that they had been teaching the child how to take the dog out to go to the bathroom. The parents told police that one of the was asleep at home while the other was at work.
Police say that after they checked out the home to make sure the environment was safe, the child and the dog were returned.