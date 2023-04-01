2023 March Madness: A men's Final Four like no other

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT /2 PM EDT/ THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...West-northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 40 to 45 mph. * WHERE...Southern Illinois, western Kentucky, southeast Missouri, and southwest Indiana. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT /2 PM EDT/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Drivers on north-south roads should be alert for hazardous cross winds. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&