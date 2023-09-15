44BLITZ Game of the Week Preview - North Posey vs. Heritage Hills

Off to picture perfect starts, North Posey and Heritage Hills are the cream of the crop so far in the Pocket Athletic Conference. However one team will have it's unblemished record spoiled in our 44 Blitz Game of the Week.
"Obviously we've done pretty good, 4-and-0," says Heritage Hills sophomore quarterback/linebacker Jett Goldberry.
"We've started off the season pretty strong," says North Posey senior quarterback/defensive back Liam Stone .
"I'm very pleased with the start," says Heritage Hills head coach Todd Wilkerson.
"I think where we thought we would be after four weeks," says North Posey head coach Waylon Schenk.
Four Fridays into the 2023 campaign and you'd be hard pressed to find two teams playing much better in all three phases of the game than North Posey and Heritage Hills. However, that's about to change for one of these squads, as the two clash in a Week five showdown of unbeatens. We start with the Patriots. Head Coach Todd Wilkerson's offense is number one in class 3-A in scoring, averaging nearly 45 points per game. It all begins up front, with a forward wall that's set free a running attack that's rushing for better than 300 yards per game.
"Before the season, we really pushed our line to step up," says Wilkerson. "We knew we had some size, especially on the offensive line. We said, "If you guys play well, if you guys play like you can, we can be really good."
And the offensive line has played very well."
The main benficiaries of the offensive line's performance have been running backs Braydon Durham and Hunter Meredith, as well as the Patriots sophomore starting quarterback Jett Goldsberry. The versatile signal caller continues to grow into the position.
"Mentally, I'm there," says Goldsberry. "Physically I'm there. Little things like knowing when to throw it and not throw it, or just take off and run, get out of bounds.
"I think this offense helps him," says Wilkerson. "It's a little less complicated, believe it or not, than what we did in the flexbone. He's been making good reads, breaks a lot of tackles, makes explosive plays and last week he threw the ball very well. I think when he gets comfortable in the passing game. I think that's really going to take us to the next level."
The Patriots defense has been equally devestating, allowing just 10 points per game, good enough for 4th in 3-a and 19th in the state.
"I've just been very happy with our defense," says Wilkerson. "We've got some takeaways. I think we have four defensive touchdowns. They've just been doing a really nice job."
"We've been doing pretty good on defense," says Goldsberry. "Boonville we got a little sidetracked a little bit, allowing 20 points, but overall a couple practices lately, it's been really good. We're going to keep working on it. Hopefully stopping offenses in the future."
That will be a tall task against this week's opponents, as North Posey has rolled like an automaton through their first four opponents, only getting tougher as it evolves.
"The most impressive thing I've seen out of this group is that they keep getting better each week." says Schenk. "That's what we said coming into week one. For this group to get better to reach the goals that they've set, we've got to get better each week. We're much better team now, than we were week one."
It begins on offense, where the Vikings are putting up nearly 40 points per contest, with a similar game plan to their opponents from Heritage Hills, running behind a massive offensive line, which grinds down the opposition across four quarters.
"For us it starts up front," says Schenk. "Our o-line has made huge strides. They were good coming into the season. They were experienced coming into the season. We knew they would be."
"They practice on their blocks every single week," says Stone. "They're always hitting the sled. Those guys know how to put their body on the line for you, which I greatly appreciate.
The Viking running game has taken full advantage of lanes the line creates, as running backs Jed Galvin and Colton Gardner, along with quarterback Liam Stone, have combined for more than one thousand yards on the ground through the first four games. A stat that has made the senior signal caller's Friday nights alot easier.
"He hasn't had to do too much," says Schenk. "And that's good for him. We've been able to rely heavily on the run game. Colton Gardner's been a kid who's really emerged at tailback for us, and Jed Galvin, everyone knew coming in was going to be a special player. Liam's done what Liam needs to do. Hasn't forced anything, taking what the defenses are giving him. Hasn't had to throw as much because we've been up early. It's still something that he's very capable of doing. We expect him to have to do a lot more this week."
And there is the Viking defense. Allowing less than 9 points per game, North Posey is ranked 18th in the entire state of Indiana.
"Guys are flying to the football," says Schenk. "Last year, we tried to emphasize that and didn't get it done, but I think now, when the whistle blows, there's eight or nine guys around the football, and that's been huge for us. It's an experienced group. It's a physical group, fast group. We're going to need all of those things going into Heritage Hills this week."