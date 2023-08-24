44BLITZ Game of the Week Preview - North vs. Memorial

Matching the temperatures forecast for kickoff, Friday night's 44Blitz Game of the Week between North and Memorial is setting up to be a scorcher, as well.
"I see a good team," says North senior linebacker Kaleb Vashon. "They're a hard tough team, but I think we've got them."
"We will be the more mentally tough team", says Memorial senior running back Porter Rode, "to overcome all the adversity."
While they have mutual respect for one another, neither North, nor Memorial lack for confidence coming into this week two match up. The Huskies are coming off a soul-satisfying victory over Castle. One that nearly got away from them when the Knights staged a second half rally. However, Gang Green put it together late to preserve a big 21-14 victory.
"Any time you can beat Castle it's a great victory for us as far as just a measuring stick within the conference and within our sectional," says North head coach Joey Paridaen. "Would have been really upset, probably, had we not won that game, because I though we did a lot of things right. It was just some mental mistakes that we have to definitely clean up. I felt like we did enough to win the game, so I'm just glad that our kids made the plays when they needed to at the end of the game."
"It really showed us that we can stay together", says Vashon, "because I feel like last year those fumbles, those touchdowns really would have brought us down, but we came together as a unit. Because of that, we were able to pull it out."
Head coach Joey Paridaen's offense looked sharp early, racing out to a 13-0 first half lead. However, it was Gang Green's defense that made the difference, keeping the Huskies in the game down the stretch, keeping the door open for a game-winning touchdown by Kasey Hospelhorn in the final minute.
"They played really well," says Paridaen. "Outside of two series, they really limited Castle's offense to zero yard gains or negative gains. So, I though our defense really stepped up and played really well."
On the other side of the ball, Tigers bench boss John Hurley's squad had a tough, but less dramatic opening night win over ancient rival Jasper. As a rock-hard defense held the Wildcats option in check much of the night, allowing the slow warming offense to grind it's way to a 30-13 victory.
"We were disciplined," says Hurley. "I felt like we played physical, for week one. Limited our mistakes, and that's the goal. It was an uncharacteristic night for Jasper, as far as mistakes, penalties and turnovers. I'd like to think we had something to do with mistakes that were made. You don't catch them in that situation very often. You go into that game trying to eliminate your mistakes, so you have a chance to be with them in the fourth quarter. So from that standpoint, I'm pretty pleased with the kids."
As for the Tigers offense, what was thought to be a one-way street with senior running back Porter Rode, was more of a wide open highway.
"I feel like a lot of teams this year came in thinking that our run game was going to be our strength this year," says Rode. "To be honest, I didn't do much of anything that game, other then just kind of being out there and being a key for the defense. Our team, overall has players all over the field. I think we showed that this week."
So this match-up will be a test of defenses. It will also be a test of wills, given the conditions these two teams will square off under tomorrow night at Enlow Field.
"Our kids are just going to have to make sure that they weather the storm," says Paridaen. "With the heat being there. Just making sure that we limit our mistakes, turnovers. If we do that, I feel like we'll have a good chance at the end of the game."
"This week is a big mental toughness kind of week," says Rode. "Who can adjust better is going to take Friday night home with a win.