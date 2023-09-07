44BLITZ Game of the Week Preview - Owensboro Catholic vs. Owensboro

Our 44BLITZ Game of the Week features two schools separated one mile of road, but with an entire county is on the line.
"It will be bumping," says Owensboro Catholic senior linebacker Vince Carrico. "It will be exciting too. It's not going to be a quite crowd. It's going to be a loud crowd."
Owensboro and Owensboro Catholic almost annually do battle for Daviess County bragging rights, and this year is no different. The Aces have taken the 20-23 season by storm. I their first two games, head coach Jason Morris' squad has crushed the competition by a combined score of 135-to-19.
"What's working really is the type of focus that we bring each week," says Morris, "taking every opponent seriously. We're treating every game like it's our final game. We've got a really good group of seniors who are leading us."
Morris has a pretty good junior as well. Quarterback Brady Atwell has come a long way since being thrust into the starting role as a freshman. This year he's completed nearly 80 percent of his passes for nearly 900 yards and 14 touchdowns so far.
"He's a generational type talent," says Morris. "We've got to make sure we're using him as much as we can, because you only get four years out of him. We're going to continue to use him in all aspects of the game. Just a very special player. That's all you can say about him."
But as lights out as the Aces offense has been under Atwell, it's the Aces defense that has secured three straight "running clock" victories.
"We're executing in all three phases of the game," says Carrico. "Our defense isn't allowing anyone to run the ball. We've let up a few big plays, but we'll fix that. Not letting anyone sustain drives."
"We really feel like our defensive line, being as athletic as it has been and is," says Morris. "Any time we can let our linebackers run, all those guys back there on the back end, they clean stuff up for us very nicely."
On the other end of Frederica Avenue are the Red Devils. A rugged early schedule had Jay Fallin's team on the wrong end of losses to Christian Academy of Louisville and Bowling Green. However, last week they lived up to their tradition. hammering cross county rival Daviess County 50-to-7.
"It's tough," says Fallin. "These kids put in a lot of work and losing is not something that we're ok with around here. It was a difficult week of practice. But we put it all together last week and came out with a convincing win and now we're excited about another opportunity this Friday."
"Coming off an 0-and-2 season, at Owensboro High School, that's not the standard," says Owensboro junior quarterback Trevor DeLacey. "We really just wanted to set things at the right trajectory. Really change things for the season. Really tell people that we're still here. I know we started off 0-and-2, but we're still that Owensboro team that everybody knows. Everybody was clicking on all cylanders. We were very happy of how we played on Friday and how we're taking that next step forward."
And Fallin says the best part is, the Red Devils are just starting to roll.
"There's still plenty that we can clean up," says Morris. "We still could be a whole lot better than we played on Friday night. We've still got plenty of room for sharpening and improving and we're working to get better."