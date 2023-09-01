44BLITZ Game of the Week Preview - Reitz vs. Jasper

Week three of the high school football season is upon us, and while last Friday's heat is gone, the temperatures will still be high up in Jasper for our 44BLITZ Game of the Week.
"If we just do our job", says Reitz senior running back/linebacker Levi Oxley, "focus each and every play, I think we'll do very well against them".
"They're a good team", says Jasper senior running back/linebacker Carter Holsworth, "but I think we're going to give them a good test.
While not natural rivals, separated by 65 miles, Reitz and Jasper have a grudge match all their own. Having met eleven times, including several postseason showdowns, the Panthers hold a narrow 6-5 advantage. We start with the host Wildcats, who bounced back nicely from a deflating 30-13 opening night defeat to Memorial, by hammering Harrison 39-0 last Friday.
"We weren't pleased with the way we played against Memorial," says Holsworth. "We had some penalties that held us back. We took it a little bit personal.We wanted to show them that week one wasn't us."
"We locked in last week and made sure we had every single play", says Tyler Atkins, "every single formation the defense could show us, and how to block every single time. Carter Holsworth ran extremely hard," says Jasper head coach Tony Lewis. "Max Bueltel did a great job reading the option. A lot of credit goes to our offensive line. Defensively, any time you can shutout a team, you're playing pretty good defense."
On the other side of the ball, after Reitz rolled to a 45-0 opening night victory over Harrison, they ran into a much tougher customer playing host to reigning SIAC Player of the Year quarterback Xander Hunt and Vincennes Lincoln. Their offense raced out to an early two touchdown lead, before succumbing to the heat, leaving it to the Panthers defense to clamp down on a 23-7 victory.
"I was definitely pleased with how the first two drives went," says Reitz head coach Cory Brunson. "Then I think the cramps started kicking in. Vincennes has a qb in Xander Hunt. He was player of the year last year. He ran all over us last year. Between O and D, that's the side that did the better job."
"That tested our stamina and whatnot, for sure, just because of the heat," says Oxley. "We stuck with it. Worked as a team. Definitely led us to somethings we need to work on, but overall it was a pretty good performance."
Reitz rolls onto Brewer Field with an 11-game regular season win streak, which includes a 41-14 pasting of these very same Wildcats at the Bowl last year. Something they haven't forgotten.
"We're a little disappointed with what happened last year against them too," says Holsworth, "Had to face a lot of adversity last year and we're coming into this week angry."