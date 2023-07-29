44BLITZ Preview - Bosse Bulldogs

Sometimes progress is subtle. Something that can't be measured in wins and losses. But for Bosse, a program that's trying to get back to the competitive level. Despite a 1-and-9 season, is subtly building momentum heading into the 2023 campaign.
"We're in a very tough conference," says Bosse head coach Stephan Mullen. "We know that, being one of the smallest schools in the conference."
In the land of giants that is the Southern Indiana Athletic Conference, the Bosse Bulldogs are the perennial underdogs. However, since Stephan Mullen took over head coaching duties a two years ago, the program has shown glimpses of promise. His goals are simple, but essential to building this program from the ground up.
"Every year that we're able to get a good group of Bosse kids out to play football and keep them around all year," says Mullen. "Our biggest thing is getting kids to come out and play this game. Getting them in the weight room and letting them be a part of something that's fun, while they're in high school."
While the winning is still a ways off, going 1-9 last season, the individual victories of players like running back Jaiden Thomas, who will be a member of the new sprint team at Oakland City University this fall, is a win for this program.
"That's one of the things that we definitely push is try to help our athletes get to the next level", says Mullen, "whether it be through football, through school. through some type of Toyota program. We just want them to be successful when they leave us. I think that's the most important thing football teaches us.
While the Bulldogs say goodbye to a few key players like Thomas, a big returning class is ready to fill the gaps and then some, as last year's youth movement is set to pay dividends.
"We have a lot of young players," says Bosse junior quarterback Elijah Wagner. "I think the young players did good last year. It was like half our team were first year starters. So, they were just getting used to the game."
"We return almost everyone," says Mullen. "We were young, which we knew we would be. Because my first year we had a lot of seniors. We kind split classes. It seems like one class is big, small, then big. So, we're kind of back in that big year. So, we have a lot of experience coming back this year, which really helps us out in this conference."
The experience starts under center, where junior quarterback Elijah Wagner, after a season under fire against some of the best defenses in the state, is back and committed to his craft.
"We practice at 4, and he's here at 2:30", says Mullen, "making sure he's at all the lifts he can make it to. Having him around is great. We're kind of building the offense around how he goes, then fitting the pieces around him..
"I learned a lot from last year," says Wagner. "I feel like I'm way better than I was last year from my first year being under center. We're definitely working on my passing more this year. I think it's definitely better than it was last year."
The versatile signal caller will also have his two top targets back from a year ago.
"We've got Amare Hope, who's our senior. he's been starting four years," says Mullen. "Everybody knows who Amare is. Tizhaun Tomlinson's another one who's up there at the top of receiving in the city. We get two of them back which is nice.We've got a 6-4 receiver in Landon Lloyd, who's going to help us out a lot."
"I feel great," says Wagner. "I feel like this is probably the best receiving corps Bosse's done had in a lot of years. I'm excited to give them the ball and see what they can do with it."
Still replacing Jaiden Thomas in the backfield won't be easy, but Mullen has a committee that will try.
Antonio Floyd Jr.'s one of them," says Mullen. "He ran the ball for us a little bit last year for us. He played a lot more defense. Jadrion Griffin is another one. He'll kind of be our big power fullback. I think he'll be fun for people to watch, a little more old school, ground and pound with him. He was an offensive lineman last year and we were like "He's too fast. Hand him the ball and let's see what he can do."
The offensive line they'll run behind and offensive line led by a pair of seniors in Cedric Norris and Lavin St. Germain. Then there is the defense, which once again is long on experience in the backfield, but will need to beef up up front.
"We take a lot of pride in our secondary over the years, and I think that's hurt us, stopping the run," says Mullen. "So, we morphed some things around to stop the run. We've been pretty good on pass defense. We do have a lot of good DBs returning, but we just need to beef up to stop the run."
"We lost two defensive players from last year. I feel like we'll be better," says Wagner. "Probably the best secondary in the SIAC. Now we're just working on our D-line, linebackers and stuff. I feel like they'll just help us as much as they can."