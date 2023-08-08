44BLITZ Preview - Daviess County Panthers

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) - As holes are beginning to be filled, the Panthers are back on the field to prepare for kickoff this season.
Head Coach, Matt Brannon, says “You know we’ve got new names and new faces all over the place. Russ Crowe at quarterback. It’s his first year playing quarterback. He's more of a leader for us, so we felt like he needed to take on that role for us.”
Quarterback, Russ Crowe, says “It is my first time, and it is a lot of pressure, but I'm enjoying it. I do like that aspect of it. I'm having fun with it right now.”
After the loss of star running back Bryson Parm, who averaged 120 rushing yards per game, the Panthers have had to replace this pivotal position. Sam Oberst will be sliding into this promising spot as a senior for the Panthers.
On the receiving side, Daviess County is continuing to build up their offensive backbone.
Head Coach, Matt Brannon, says “On our receiving core, we probably have the most experience. Tyson Sherron is back.”
Moving onto the defensive side of play, the Panthers have more experience as there are many veterans returning to the field. The Panthers are using a different strategy, once again, as they are having other players move into different positions for game time.
Ryder Cunningham is one of those players as he is now training in the linebacker slot. He says, “Last year I played lineman, so I'm used to that position, but I've never really played linebacker before so I'm still trying to learn that position still.”
The Panther Pride remains strong as each practice aims to connect the team in all aspects. As the team is set to kickoff this season, on August 18th against Warren East, the Panthers are staying focused on their goals.
Head Coach, Matt Brannon, told 44News “We’re going to take our lumps, but it’s going to pay off in the long run.”