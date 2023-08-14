44BLITZ Preview - Gibson Southern Titans

High expectations can be a double-edged sword. It's nice to have them, but tough to live up to them. Gibson Southern knows all about that, as an undefeated regular season left them dissatisfied in 2022.
"I don't know if the expectations are out there", says Gibson Southern Titans head coach Nick Hart, "I'm sure they are, but it's our expectations to play deep into November."
In the 12 years since the coming of head coach Nick Hart, the Gibson Southern football program has gone from the dregs of Indiana High School football to the peak, culminating with a state crown in 2021. Last season, despite the loss of several key members of that title-winning squad, not the least of which being Mr. Indiana Football All-State quarterback Brady Allen, the Titans went undefeated during the regular season. However, dreams of a repeat were short-circuited by Owen Valley in the sectionals.
"It was a successful season", says Gibson Southern Titans senior quarterback Tanner Boyd, "just because of how many people doubted us.Going 9-0 in the regular season, winning conference. But our goal that year was to go to Lucas Oil and that didn't happen."
"I thought we over-achieved a little bit through the course of the regular season," says Hart. "Any time our season ends in the sectionals, there's some disappointment. But, I think overall, when you look at the whole season, it was a great year. We had a lot of guys step up, with everybody we lost the year before and had a really successful season."
One of the players who stepped up was Tanner Boyd, who had the considerable shoes to fill of Brady Allen. Boyd will never be confused with the gun-slinging Allen. But then again, Allen will never be confused with the running and gunning Boyd, who threw for better than 1,700 yards and 20 touchdowns, while rushing for nearly 400 yards and nine more scores, all while playing with nagging injuries.
"He was really banged up through the course of last year," says Hart. "He played great. I think he's got extra bursts of in his running ability, now that he's healthy. True dual threat guy, that can make plays in the air and with his legs. His best attribute, on top of being able to do both those things, he's a great decision maker. The passing game, the running game, the RPO game, he's got a lot of decision to make every single snap. And he makes really good decisions for us."
"This off-season I've been working on my accuracy and my deep ball," says Boyd. "I feel like I've improved a lot there. Just getting healthy again, running-wise and just feeling good."
As far as his targets, Boyd will miss the familiar hands of both Cole McKee and Isaac O'Neal. However, Michael Herren and Maxx Wilson return to lead a new set of starting wideouts. Then there is the Titans' Mr. Everything, senior Sean DeLong. The versatile running back, who can catch as well as run, will look to replace 1,400 yard rusher Devan Roberts.
"He's an ultimate team guy," says Hart. "He played slot for us his freshman year, then played running back on the state championship team. He played slot and running back last year. He's just a really dynamic guy. We've got to do a good job of getting him the ball in some different ways, because he's kind of that Swiss army knife. It allows us to be creative with how we're using him. He does everything really well, and I think he's going to have a big year."
"I've been handing the ball off to him since I was in third grade," says Boyd. "Me and his connection has just been improving these last few years and he's going to do great things for us."
However, in order for that to happen, Gibson Southern's youthfully experienced offensive line will need to mesh, as they add two replacements to that forward wall.
"We return three starter up front", says Hart, "but there's some youth. We had a freshman starting for us last year, so he's back. We'll have two seniors, but everybody else will be underclassmen. But I think bringing back three starters up front is always a good start. And I think we will, because of some of our youth there, I think we'll get a lot better up front as the year goes on."
On the other side of the ball, expectations are high, as the Titans return an experienced defensive unit that was the scourge of the Pocket Athletic Conference in 2022.
"We think this is one of our better defenses we've had here, at this point of the season," says Hart. "We haven't played a game yet. It's probably the fastest and strongest we've been on the defensive side of the ball since I've been here. We return a lot of experience on the defensive side. We're a lot more multiple than what we've been and those guys have done a great job through this first part of camp."
So hopes are high once again in Fort Branch, and Hart and the Titans relish the expectations placed on them.
"I don't really want to coach somewhere where that's not the expectation,"says Hart. "You wake up, and it doesn't matter if it's August or February. Your thoughts are "what can we do better to help us to have a chance to go deeper in the tournament."