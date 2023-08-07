44BLITZ Preview - Harrison Warriors

_
Despite suffering through six straight losing seasons, there appears to be light at the end of the tunnel at Harrison High School, as the Warriors are slowly regaining their winning image.
"His mentality is win," says Harrison Warriors senior offensive/defensive lineman Jacob Garcia. "He want to get it done and get it done right."
"I think he's brought a winning spirit and a lot of energy," says Harrison Warriors junior wide receiver/defensive back Kordavion Reed.
Three seasons ago, Moe Sutton arrived at Harrison to find his old alma mater had hit hard times. With a record 4-and-26 over the previous three seasons, Sutton had his work cut out for him. Instead of excuses, he injected accountability. Instead of acceptance, he insisted on expectations. And while he hasn't yet turned the Warriors into a winner, he has instilled the will to win.
"When we first got here, we had about 28 kids from freshman to varsity," says Sutton. "We're getting more kids out. Trying to build a culture here. It's a tough task when Harrison's been down for a long time. We're just trying to bring the tradition back."
And the tradition begins with the numbers game. From 28 players 3 years ago, Sutton has 55 in camp this summer. A big reason for the turnaround has been victory. The Warriors were winless the season before he arrived. Now their coming off a 3-7 campaign which included a 20-15 upset over perennial power Jasper.
"It seems like communication, like how we work together, it's like we came together and bonded", says Reed. "I think people are finally buying in and are coming together, increasing our chances of more wins."
"We worked really hard throughout the season and off-season," says Garcia, "we put in the hours. Didn't really come out the way we wanted it to be. We did the best we could and we hope to build on it this year and do better."
That's where the Warriors reclamation project could run into a challenge. Sutton lost 17 starters to graduation from a year ago, eight of those players went both ways. However, Harrison has plenty of young talent.
"We graduated a lot of seniors last year," says Sutton. "So, this year we don't have as many experienced kids, but we've got a lot of juniors that will be playing varsity this year and next year. So, the future is bright for us. And we have a great freshman class coming in.
The youth movement begins on offense, where a pair of junior signal callers, Deshawndre Brown and Rylan Knapp, are battling for the starting job.
"One thing about our offense is we have two quarterbacks and if you add the freshman, that's three true quarterbacks," says Sutton. "Since I've been here, we've had to convert guys from other positions to play quarterback. We've never really had a true quarterback. We're going into year four with a couple true quarterbacks. So, that's promising for us."
The Warriors back field took a serious hit with graduation of no fewer than four running backs including Jordan Jackson, Albert Wadlington and Asher Horn. In their place will be juniors DeCarlos Seawood, Jaylen Sutton and senior Nathan Johnson.
"We still have some speed back there," says Sutton. "We've got a lot of two-way guys. Guys will just have to play Warrior football and we've got some guys who can carry the load for us. So, it will be running by committee."
The receiving corps will be led by senior Myles Terry, who caught 13 passes for more than 300 yards and three scores. He'll be flanked by juniors Kordavion Reed and Xavier Brooks. 6-foot-8 junior tight end Brooks Thomas will provide an inviting target as well.
"We can beat any secondary in our division," says Reed. "I think we have the best receivers."
"Our quarterbacks are all dual threat guys," says Sutton. "They can throw the ball, run the ball. You have to have a balanced defense to defend us. And we're going to throw the whole kitchen sink at you."
While offensive weapons are ample, the Warrior offensive line remains a question mark. One Sutton hopes will be answered with an exclamation point by opening night.
"We're not as strong up front as we were last year," says Sutton. "We won't have those bulldozing guys this year. We just have to establish the line of scrimmage with the guys we have and let get our backs and skill guys make plays."
"Last season we did have some big guys," says Garcia, "but this year, we're improving. We're smarter. We're better. We know what we're doing. We may not be the biggest, but whenever we play, we're going to make sure we do it right."
On the other side of the ball, the Warrior defense is strong throughout, especially in the backfield.
"Our defensive backfield, they've got some experience from playing last year," says Sutton. A couple guys played as sophomores. Our linebacking crew, is the best linebacking crew that I've seen as a whole in my four years here. So, we're really strong there. And defensive line, we're pretty stout as well."
Entering his fourth season on the sidelines, Sutton's goals remain incremental, but definite.
"We won one more game prior to each season," says Sutton. "Last year, we won three, so success looks like four for us. If we win four games, then we're better than we were last year."