44BLITZ Preview - Heritage Hills Patriots

Given the cyclical nature of high school athletics, what the Heritage Hills football program has achieved in it's glorious past has been a true feat. And it's also the reason why 2022's good, but not great 7-5 season has inspired the Patriots to change.
"We're optimistic about the pieces we have," says Heritage Hills Patriots head coach Todd Wilkerson. "We just have to put it all together."
And unfortunately too many times in 2022, that proved to a bridge too far for Heritage Hills. As a team that appeared to be loaded with talent came up short in big games, as the Patriots finished 5-4 in the regular season. Then after two impressive wins to open sectionals, stumbled against Southridge in the title game.
"We under-performed," says Wilkerson. "We had some goals last year to win some championships last year, and we didn't get it done. We've had that taste in our mouth all off-season and I think our kids are ready to turn the corner."
Turning the corner begins under center, where super sophomore Jett Goldsberry will be at the controls. Thrust into starting job as a freshman due to injuries, Goldsberry struggled early, but showed flashes of brilliance by the end of the season.
"At first it was kind of nerve-racking, I'm not going to lie," says Goldsberry, "But after the first game I was in I kind of got used to it. The seniors and the juniors really helped me out and made me feel like I was able to play and I was the one who needs to be playing right there."
Now, after a season spent treading water, Goldsberry believes his ready to swim with the sharks.
"I've gotten a little smarter on when I need to release and just when to take a play", says Goldsberry, "when to throw to the right person. I think I've matured a little bit, more than last year, because I was still a little freshman. The summer's really helped this year."
"He's done a really nice job," says Wilkerson. "A great athlete. He's a run threat. He's got a strong arm. Brent Lange had a leg injury last year, in a game where he was coming in to quarterback. Had a pretty bad leg injury but he's back healthy. Went to state in the hurdles last year, so he's totally rehabbed. He's my back-up quarterback, but he'll fill in at other positions. So, I feel really good about that position."
So confident in fact, that head coach Todd Wilkerson is changing things up on offense and going to a spread offense.
"We're excited about it," says Wilkerson. "we've got a couple of guys that we think are going to surprise people. like Tyler Ruxer, a sophomore, 6-2. 200 pounds. Been a quarterback in the past. He's catching the ball great. He's got good size and good speed. Caleb Schmidt is a senior, was a defensive player last year. Gonna have more of an offensive role this year. Preston Coop is a kind of tight end/H-back for us, good hands, good feet. So we're kind of excited about what we can do in space."
While the Patriots will be going to a more pass friendly offense than in years past, don't expect them to abandon their bread and butter ground game.
"Braydon Durham is going to carry the load this year," says Wilkerson. "He's been normally a defensive player, but he's really become more of an athlete as he's gotten older and we feel he can carry the ball for us. Hunter Meredith has been a running back for us for a couple of years. Now that we're in the spread, we don't need three running backs. One running back will do. So those two guys will handle the running back reps."
As for the trenches, the offensive line is massive, but needs to be more consistent.
"We might have one of the biggest lines we've ever had, in terms of size," says Wilkerson. "But we've got to get these guys to play the way they look. We've got to get more physical. We weren't happy with our line play last year. Emmitt Gogel a returning senior. Parker Hart. Jesse Weatherholt. Some guys that have improved and we really need to be better on that unit."
On the other side of the ball, Heritage Hills' defense gave up an average of 21 points per game, but floundered against the top teams in the Pocket Athletic Conference.
"Another area where we under performed last year," says Wilkerson. "We gave up way too many points. I think scheme-wise, we've backed off a little bit. We're getting kids to play faster. A lot of our good athletes on offense also play defense. I feel good about our athleticism. Same story on the line. We've got the pieces. We've got some big guys. We've just got to play well."
For Wilkerson and the rest of Patriot Nation, 2023 needs to be the year the tradition of Heritage Hills football is restored.
"People in this community and former players and coaches," says Wilkerson, "we all expect to be in the conversation every year for championships. And when we're not there, we feel like we've under-performed. We try to communicate that to our kids. That's what we expect. We expect to play at a high level every year and truly a conference or sectional championship."