44BLITZ Preview - Jasper Wildcats

Rising above adversity is the hallmark of a strong program. And such was the case for Jasper football last season, as the Wildcats overcame injuries to contend for a crown.
"Jasper always competes," says Jasper sophomore quarterback Max Bueltel. "We compete at every level. And we're always going to give it are all every night."
"That's something we want to pride ourselves on," says Jasper Wildcats head coach Tony Lewis. "We always want to compete every time we step on the field."
Year in and year out J-A-C, Jasper always competes in the battle cry of this proud Wildcat program. However, never was it more true than in 2022, as head coach Tony Lewis' squad had to cope with a slew of early season injuries. Their efforts earned them a share of second place in the always tough Southern Indiana Athletic Conference.
"To battle through a bunch of injuries," says Lewis, "Grant Young, our quarterback, got injured in the first game of the year against Memorial. Then, tried to come back against Reitz in the third game. Re-injured it, and he's out for another four or five games.
We had other injuries that hurt us, but kids sucked it up and battled through those injuries and it ended up being winning season. To come back from our injuries and a slow start, and the kids never gave up, was really good to see."
A big reason for Jasper's turnaround season was the smallest player on the field. 5-foot-8 freshman Max Bueltel may not have looked the part, but he sure delivered from the moment he took over from Young at quarterback, going 4-and-1 as a starter.
"It's definitely a crazy experience," says Bueltel. "Being a freshman and coming in a playing and starting some games, but it was good getting to see how varsity experience is like. It's tough, especially the speed of the game. But as I played more, it's easier because it really slowed down for me."
"We're excited to have him back as a sophomore," says Lewis. "He got experience that was caused by an injury. We never want to play a freshman, but it was kind of something we had to resort to. He's back at the quarterback position. He's backed up by A.J. Huelsman, a junior, who's done a good job, as well. And as well tell all of our kids "you're one play from going in".
And in the Wildcats option offense, that is always the case. Big Jayce Perkins has graduated and moved onto play college ball at Anderson, but joining Bueltel in the backfield will be a pair of seniors, Carter Holsworth and Landon Fleck, who combined for nearly one thousand yards and 10 touchdowns last year. And just behind them is a massive youth movement.
"We're really excited about our running backs," says Lewis. "We have a couple of freshman running backs, Ross Dawkins and Elliott Smith. Elliott's a bigger kid, but is still pretty fast. They both got experience at our slot back last year. Tyler Adkins is another guy who ran the football a little bit for us last year. Caden Erny was injured in our Harrison game. He was our starting slot and our starting corner, so he's hack this year. We have a lot of kids coming back at the running position and that allows us to spread the ball around."
To call Tony Lewis' offense run heavy would be a major understatement. However, that's not to say that the Wildcats our ground-bound. And when they do take flight, they have the receivers to make it pay off.
"We have three young men battling for that one wide receiver spot," says Lewis. "Mitchell Leinenbach is a returning corner and a wide receiver. Davis Roos is another senior who's coming back at wide receiver, and Luke Heichelbeck, a junior is also a receiver candidate. We've got three guys, and two of those guys are rotating on defense right now, so we're wanting to keep them fresh."
No matter what or who the gameplan calls for, the Wildcats front line on both sides of the ball is loaded with experienced earth movers.
"We're really excited on both fronts, says Lewis. "The offensive and defensive front. We feel like those two will be strengths of this year's team. We have a lot of guys back. Offensively highlighted by Griffin Hile, who's a starting offensive tackle. He's been offered by Indiana State. We've got two guards that are back in Carson Kelly and Evan Nordhoff. We've got another tackle back as well, Tyson Ruhe. Along with Jesse Ubelhor at center, we've got some experience back on the offensive line. Defensive line-wise, we've got Jaylon Van Slyke back and Cole Trevino.
And there's experience on the last line of defense, as well. Mitchell Leinenbach is a returning starter. Tyler Adkins has started since he was a sophomore. He's one of our strong safeties. Caden Erny started for us last year at one of our corners. So we've got some experience there."