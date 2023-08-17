44Blitz Preview - Madisonville North Hopkins

The Madisonville North Hopkins Maroons are coming off of a 7 and 6 record last season. Head Coach, Chris Price, says “For us it was about being 1% better everyday.”
After being defeated last year against Warren East in their final matchup of the season, the Maroons have remained focused on getting better in each aspect of the game.
With a new year, comes new faces. Kanyon Johnson, a transfer from Muhlenberg County, will gear up in the quarterback position.
Kanyon Johnson says, “I’m just trying to prove my smarts of the game. I think I'm talented, but getting in the books is what I really need to work on.”
When it comes to offensive play, the Maroons are continuing to find their chemistry on the field.
Specifically, Anias Mitchell has proven to be a great asset for the team. He plays in a variety of positions on both sides of the ball.
Head coach Chris Price describes Mitchell as their “swiss army knife.”
Switching things to defense, the Maroons defensive line is shaping up to be a powerful force.
Head coach, Chris Price, says “We’re going to lean on our senior leadership, and Donovan Hill is a two way guy so he’ll be starting at the defensive end spot.”
Overall, the maroons are eager to prove they have what it takes to be a tough competitor this season. The mindset for the team is clear.
Kanyon Johnson says “I think we have a lot of individual talent, but we need to come together as a team.”>
The Maroons are set to kick off this season tomorrow at 7 p.m. against Union County.