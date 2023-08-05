44BLITZ Preview - Memorial Tigers

A slow start to a season can doom many teams. However, last season it was just the tonic Memorial needed, as it led to a thunderous finish that Tigers head coach John Hurley hopes will carry over to 2023.
"We're just a young team overall this year," says Memorial Tigers senior running back Porter Rode.
There are plenty of new faces in new places for a Memorial Tigers team that delivered a sectional title that seemed unlikely at the start of the season, as injuries and missing personnel lead to and 0-2 start. However, once the pieces fell into place, head coach John Hurley's squad winning 8 of their next 9, before finally bowing to eventual state champion East Central in the regionals.
"You've got to catch a few breaks here and there," says Hurley. "That got us off to a slower start. We had a pretty heavy front end on the schedule. "The kids recovered. Got their feet underneath them. We finished pretty strong. Little beat up at the end of the year. It kind of caught up with us in East Central. East Central's a good football team. I like the way the kids competed. Hopefully we got a little carry over into this year."
"It was a great experience, overall, with the group of guys we had," says Memorial Tigers junior quarterback Matthew Fisher. "Obviously, it didn't end the way we wanted it to. But we had a great group of senior that helped lead us. We're definitely going to miss them this year. They've left us big holes to fill."
While there are plenty of vacancies on both sides of the ball, quarterback isn't one of them. Matthew Fisher, who was thrust into the role of starter to try to jump start the struggling Tiger passing game, delivered, throwing for more than 1800 yards and 15 touchdowns. Now he returns as a veteran.
"More mature," says Hurley. "He wants to get to the next level, from the standpoint of wanting to understand the play when he walks up to the line of scrimmage. Not the proverbial "I want to throw it to the open guy". He wants to have a little bit more understanding of what's going on. It's a sign of maturity and that the game's starting to slow down a little bit."
"Gaining some sort of experience each and every week, that's been huge for me," says Fisher. "Just continuing to gain experience as the weeks go on. Coming into this year, being an upper classman, there's guy that haven't been out there. For me, having that experience, I need to help them and lead them."
"Fish is really good," says Rode. "He takes a lot of pressure off me, because they have to respect him, throwing the ball, and they can't just always key on me. Without him doing what he does, it's hard for me to get my seams and stuff like that running the ball."
And Porter Rode will continue to benefit from Fisher's growing confidence. After sitting out the first two weeks of the season after transferring from Central, Rode ran wild, rolling up more than 1,100 yards and 13 touchdowns, while also showing his proficiency as a receiver.
"He's a kid that's got a lot of skills," says Hurley. "Catches the ball out of the backfield, catches the ball, sees the field. I think that he's quicker than people think. He has a higher top speed than people anticipate.And he runs physical."
"He helps me out a lot," says Fisher. "A lot of guys come to ask me, they're not sure exactly what to do on a certain thing. Him, he has a lot of knowledge back there. He can easily help out those guys and it's a huge help."
And both Fisher and Rode will serve in that capacity, as the youth movement on offense is extensive, beginning in the receiving corps, where Leo Collins, who's mid-season return was a boon to Fisher's development as a signal caller, is gone.
"He'll be tough to replace," says Hurley. "Luke Ellspermann's coming back. Simon Schultz's is coming back. So, we've got some guys with experience coming back. We just need to have some people, Quinn McCool has filled in. Carson Anslinger, Luke Dockery. I'm excited to have some competition at receiver and see who comes out."
"Got a lot of guys that that haven't necessarily been in the star role for the varsity "Friday Night Lights", but we've had guys light up JV. I know that they're capable of stepping up for us. They might not have the stats on Friday night's yet, but they're definitely capable of it.
Then there is Memorial traditional "pride and joy", the Tigers offensive line. With top of the line starters like Jack Cassidy, Ed Hartig, Ethan Wade and Drew Weinzapfel gone, youth will be served up front.
"They're definitely young," says Rode. "You could say they make a little more mistakes than our line last year, just because we had four 3-year starters last year on our line, and obviously we've lost them. They're learning every day and getting better every single day. So, you've just got to bear with them and keep them level headed."
"Parker Mattingly's coming back as a tackle," says Hurley. "De'Marvyion (Vaughn) is coming back. He's been center for us. Then we're letting guys kind of battle it out for the rest of the spots."
Just like it's offensive line, the defensive front wall will be green with youth, however the last line of defense will be a seasoned bunch.
"We've got some depth at DB coming back," says Hurley. "We've got Broshears at linebacker. Now we're going to have to fill in at linebacker and we're in pretty good shape at defensive back, and up front, a lot of guys. We've got guys playing different positions than they've probable played in the past. But what an opportunity to be excited about it and we're ready to get after it."