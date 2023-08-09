44BLITZ Preview - North Posey Vikings

The past two seasons have seen the North Posey Vikings roll in the regular season and into the playoffs, only to run into the same brick wall. However the Vikes are determined to tear it down in 2023.
"This is our year," says North Posey Vikings senior quarterback/defensive back Liam Stone. "We've been training for this year are entire football careers."
Bold words, but not without backing. The North Posey Vikings have coming off back-to-back 9-3 campaigns. Last season, head coach Waylon Schenk's pulled off the difficult task of winning while rebuilding, made even more difficult by a slew of injuries.
"We were young to start last year, then we had to overcome a tone of injuries on top of that," says Schenk. "It wasn't fun doing that last year, but in hindsight, it gave a lot of younger kids opportunities to get ready for this year. It's given us a ton of depth going into this season."
"It was a great season," says North Posey senior quarterback/defensive back Liam Stone. "Everyone got experience under their belt and we had a lot of fun, exciting games. We've really put in the work this off-season."
Critical to North Posey's success is quarter back Liam Stone. After taking over for school record holder Harold Bender, the junior took over a run-heavy offense and rushed for nearly 1,500 yards and 20 touchdowns, while passing for better than 800 yards and 13 scores.
"Last year, I was definitely a little nervous," says Stone, "but it definitely feels a lot better to have a season under my belt with more experience."
"Liam Stone's a great football player." says Schenk. "People recognize him as a great quarterback, but he's a great defensive back, as well. Two-time all-conference kid, who really has a grasp of what we're trying to do here. He leads our kids in the weight room. He leads us on the field. He just does everything the right way. He's a dynamic football player. We're really looking forward to him having a huge senior year."
The close-knit character of the North Posey program has leant itself to Stone's familiarity with his receiving corps, which boasts a pair seniors in multi-dimensional Jackson Graff, who piled up better than 700 all purpose yards, as well as Kayden Stewart, who snagged for touchdown receptions.
"I've been throwing to these guys my whole life," says Stone. "We're getting better. We're practicing. Getting more comfortable throwing the ball."
However, it's the run game that is where the Vikings truly excel, and it all begins with Jed Galvin, who made a name for himself as a freshman sensation two years ago.
"Jed Galvin's a two-time all conference kid," says Schenk. "We're going to move him around a little bit this year, with the versatility that he brings to the game. We've got some depth at tailback with Jace Gauer and Kolton Gardner both seeing significant time last year, which will allow us to use Jed in some different ways. But he'll definitely will be back there. Ty Mauck's another kid who's really come on. Has had a great off-season and gives us a fourth kid to put back there."
"Jed's a great running back to have in your backfield," says Stone. "He can catch it. He's super fast and he can run the ball. He's great at finding holes, cutting through, finding those lanes."
"I like being out there," says Galvin. " Sometimes I don't get the ball, but it gives other people a chance to get the ball and opens the field up more. They've been putting me at receiver more, so I can burn past people."
As much depth as the running back stable has, it's the guys up front who have really grabbed Schenk's attention in camp.
" I love it so far," says Schenk. "We've got a lot of position battles going on. A lot of guys whop played significant roles last year. Three guys started every game for us last year. Another kid who started some games last year. We've got ten senior offensive linemen in our program right now, and that's kind of unheard of. A lot of good battles in practice right now. Kind of sorting through some things, but it's going to be a good problem."
Much like its offense, the North Posey defense is well-oiled with experience and desire,
"We return a kid in Gavin Myers," says Schenk. "This will be his third year starting. He'll be a junior. He's a monster up front. He's a strong side defensive end for us. Quinn Fallowfield is another kid who started last year every game for us. Quinn's 6-2, 260 and is strong as an ox. He'll play nose for us. Getting Jace Gauer back healthy at that middle linebacker spot will really solidify our linebackers.
"Our defense is really what gets us going during the games," says Galvin. "We're young. We're eager. We like to hit people."