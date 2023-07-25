44BLITZ Preview - Owensboro Red Devils

After coming off of a 14-3 season last year, The Owensboro Red Devils are aiming to improve on both sides of the ball in hopes of playing at Kroger Field.
"If you had to put into words, what we're looking for is consistency and reliability," says Owensboro Red Devils head coach Jay Fallin.
Last season for the Red Devils was fierce as they climbed their way to the state semifinals in Lexington.
"We lost in the semi-finals to the eventual champions in a very competitive game, but a very successful game overall." says Fallin.
"That's a driving force of that game," says Owensboro Red Devils junior quarterback Trevor Delacey. "Losing that game pushed us to get better."
With many newcomers taking this program into their hands, the are team is focusing on being dedicated to this rebuilding year..
"The biggest factor that looms large is just getting experience in a number of positions where we just don't have a lot of experience," says Fallin.
"We lost a lot of seniors", says Delacey, "however we are looking to bounce back we everything we have this summer and we are excited to get ready for the season."
As gaps are still needing to be filled, Delacey is eager to prove he has what it takes to carry on the legacy..
"Obviously Owensboro is a very tradition rich program", says Delacey, "winning is a big thing, but honestly keeping everyone together. If we keep everyone together and on the same page, I'm excited for a this season as long as everyone has the same common goal and is working hard."
With many new faces comes a competitive edge to see who will be the most reliable come game time..
"You know we're still in battle at all positions," says Fallin. "You know we're still in the very early stages right now of filling out the depth chart.. Figuring out the depth chart of who exactly is going to be where."
One veteran who will be making their return is junior running back Deion Winstead. He's a bulldozer, at his best games in 202 was against Christian County, where he rushed for 166 yards to achieve three touchdowns. His attitude hasn't changed..
"Practice like it's a game," says Winstead. "No plays off. Just work hard each and every day."
"I like where we are as a wide receiver and running back group," says Delacey. "Offense as a whole. I think everybody has been working hard."
As for the defense, the players seem to be meshing together as each practice unfolds. The demeanor seems optimistic as new faces continue to make their impact.
"Both sides of the ball are going to start off slow as we start the season", says Delacey, "but the goal is to progress as we go through the summer and the season. Everybody just get into their top form at a high caliber level for the state."
So despite all the changes on the roster, Fallin is maintaining the same culture.
"I would hope what it would be is that we show up everyday as we have a job to do and that's improvement," says Fallin. "We are going to work hard as players and coaches to get the most out of every single day that we can."