44BLITZ Preview - Princeton Tigers

Rome wasn't built in a day. It's a well-worn phrase, but one that applies when speaking of the Princeton football program. As the proud Tigers look to return relevance in 2023.
"When we got here, kids really didn't believe we were going to be that successful," says Princeton head coach Eric Schnur. "I think we've started to turn the page there. We've got guys that really do believe that we have a shot to be competitive every single week."
A quick visit to Princeton's practice field, and you'd never know this was a squad that suffered through a deflating 0-10 season. In head coach Eric Schnur's first campaign on the sidelines, the most colorful thing about Tigers were their helmets. However, there were signs of growth.
"It's difficult in a transition period," says Schnur. "We had eight seniors last to believe what we were telling them and understand that while we may not be the most talented football team, and we may struggle at times, they're helping to lay the foundation of the future. Those guys bought into stuff that they maybe wouldn't have in the past. They really worked their tails off. It says a lot that we played our best football in the last half of the season."
And while those seniors are gone, the lessons learned from the winless season remain.
"We're pretty mad about last year," says Princeton junior quarterback Jonathan Cowan. "So we have a different mindset this year. Last year's in the past. We've got to get that out of our mind and get ready for this season. It's not going to be like last season. We've got a lot more leadership than last year."
"I can't be complimentary enough of the attitude we've had over this first week of practice," says Schnur. "We had a really productive summer. I think these guys really do buy the message that we're giving them, that if you you all band together, you can do some things others aren't expecting."
As with most rebounding programs, it begins with the numbers a game, on in which the Tigers are winning.
"We started the season last year with about 35 guys on the roster, then added a few freshmen, says Schnur, "and carried about 40 through most of the year. But right now, we've got 50 players on the roster. So even though we lose eight and have seven seniors, we've still picked up another ten or 12 players from where we were at last year. So I think what we're doing and the message that we're selling in the hallways and around the building and in the school corporation people have been really receptive to it and I think there's some excitement for what we're trying to build and give to the future of our program."
Schnur will turn to junior quarterback Jonathan Cowan to jump start an offense that averaged fewer than 10 points per game, while being shutout 3 times last year.
"He's really had a great summer," says Schnur, "He's a 6-foot-2 slender kid with a really big arm. He's a smart kid. He has an understanding and a grasp of what we're trying to do offensively. He's really worked at trying to get the ball out of his hands quickly. We've got some capable receivers. He has a big arm. He can really sling it and we're excited to see what he can do."
"I've been working a lot on the footwork mostly," says Cowan, "My three or four wide receivers, we've been in and out of the gym and the field all off-season. We have pretty good chemistry as of this point."
The Tigers running game will also look to step up it's game with the return of leading rusher Baylen Hardiman, who racked up more than 400 yards on the ground as a sophomore.
"He looked really good in our "Red and White scrimmage" on Saturday," says Schnur. "He's a guy who can catch the ball out of the backfield, but he's really elusive and dynamic. He's not really a big guy, but he's tough. So I think we've got a chance if we can get him into some open spaces he can do some damage."
The offensive line who will be opening up the holes for Hardiman also comes back with experience, with a trio of starters back in the fold.
"Some of those kids hadn't been prepared because they were playing behind two or three year starters the year before and they didn't have much varsity experience," says Schnur. "We were undersized and under-experienced last year, and that's a really poor combination to have. We've got these guys coming back that are a year in the weight room. They've really gotten stronger and those guys have been more physical. They really have stepped up and have had good summers and have worked hard to get us into a position where we think we can move the football on the ground."
Then there is the Tiger defense, who Schnur knows will have to improve from the unit that gave up 46 points per game in 2022.
"We've got to be more physical than we were last year," says Schnur. "Got some size up front. We're not going to be nearly as small as we were last year. At linebacker, we're big and physical. Got to be a little more aggressive, a little faster to the football. Then we've got some really good skill players at corner."
The bottom line is this once-proud Princeton program refuses to be taken for granted on Friday nights anymore.
"We're going to come out and we're going to play as hard as we possibly can," says Schnur. "We're going to give every opponent every last shot that we've got in us. We want to play a brand of football that's unique to us. We want to play with high character and build a culture where kids believe they can compete from play to play and from week to week. And hopefully our fans will enjoy watching us compete."