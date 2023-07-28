44BLITZ Preview: Henderson County Colonels

Last season saw the Henderson County Colonels return to elite status on the Kentucky high school gridirons. Now they'll look to stay there with a squad sprinkled with veterans and seasoned with youth.
"We lost a ton from last year," says Henderson County football head coach Josh Boston.
The cyclical nature of high school football is tough to allude, as teams graduate stars and attempt to rebuild on the run. The more successful the team, the tougher the job. And who should know better than the Henderson County Colonels, who are coming off their most successful season in a decade, one in which they went 10-3, losing to eventual state runner-up, Louisville Male, in the playoffs.
"Super proud of those seniors last year," says Boston. "A lot of them were four year starters. They dedicated to the program. Our guys, this year, got to see how they approached the game, the enthusiasm, the energy and how that brought success."
"The newer guys, they're getting worked into the system," says Henderson County senior offensive/defensive lineman Harrison Shaw. "Old guys, we've come back with a new realization that we can do this. We went farther than about every other team that's come through here. We try to hold ourselves to a new standard."
That will be tough with the loss of 17 starters. On the offensive side of the ball, five key Colonels return, beginning at the pivotal position of quarterback, where junior Trajdon Davis is back and better than ever.
"We're going to have to ride Trajdon, our quarterback, a lot this year," says Boston. "He comes in with the most experience under the lights. In the weight room, this off-season, he blew up. Really got after it in the off-season. Also plays basketball. ran track too. Three-sport guy. That carries over. We went to a military leadership camp last week, and on the first night the sergeants said, "This guy is good. He's probably one of the best guys we've ever had here"."
"He's big, like most quarterbacks aren't really that big," says Henderson County junior wide receiver/defensive back Kolen Banks. "He's a big quarterback. He can tuck it if he has to. Launch it if he has to. He can get us the ball."
"He's shown up to play. I've played with Trajdon since I was in elementary school. I've know him for a really long time. He's steadily improving every year."
However, a quarterback is nothing without targets, and despite losing several of his favorites, Davis will have plenty to throw to.
"We lost a lot compared to last year, but I think we can handle ourselves," says Banks, "We have me, J.P. and then Luke Humphrey. Luke's new to the varsity. J.P got a little bit in it last year. I've had a couple years. I think we ought to be good."
Joining Davis in the backfield will be a new cast of characters, led by junior Tony Burrus, who saw limited action as a sophomore.
"Tony's going to be good for us in the backfield," says Boston. "Eli Green's also going to be playing some running back. He's starting for us defensively. Tony will be carrying the heavy part of the load though. He's another guy who had a great off-season. He's going to be relied on a lot to carry that load quit a bit.
Opening up the holes they'll run through is a young offensive line, bolstered by the veteran leadership of senior Harrison Shaw and junior Yusef Sanogo Kendrick.
I'm a third year returning starter at center, so I've played through three different lines," says Shaw. "This line is the most coachable. We're not as talented as last year was. We've got a bunch of new guys coming through. But we're showing really good progress so far.
The other side of the ball is a whole other mater. Head coach Josh Boston has lost the entire unit, one that allowed less than 16 points a game.
"Right now, we've got a bunch of guys that will get after it," says Boston. "We're not as big as we have been in the past. We don't have 6-3, 6-4 guys, but we've got guys that fight. They're aggressive. They're going to fly to the football. We can't just sit there and lean on people and expect to make plays. We've got a smaller crew, so we've got to move around and play fast."
So, after a breakthrough season like last year, the challenge for these Colonels is to maintain the standard, while reloading the roster.
"Success early is going to be guys and being confident," says Boston. "Wins and losses, we'll let that take care of itself. But getting guys out there. Starting to see the confidence build. So the time we hit district play, we're fresh and ready to go."