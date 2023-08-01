44BLITZ Preview: Mater Dei Wildcats

2022 saw the Mater Dei Wildcats' long-awaited to return to the peak of Indiana high school football's mountain. This season, they'll have to scale the heights with a much different cast of characters.
"It was about as it could have been," says Mater Dei Wildcats head coach Mike Goebel.
2022 was a banner season for the Mater Dei Wildcats. After years spent getting close to, and even reaching the 2-A State Title game, head coach Mike Goebel's squad finally crossed the threshold, beating Andrean in a revenge re-match. It was a fairytale finish for a special team who's whole was greater than the sum of it's parts.
"The team and how much we loved each other." says Mater Dei Windcats senior running back/free safety Wyatt Stratman. "How mush we wanted to come out each and every day and make each other better. We really wanted to win."
"It was just really a totally true team effort," says Goebel. "And we got the benefit for it.
It's a lot of fun. Hopefully the guys that are back this year, they got the experience to play those 15 games, it will pay off. But the problem is for us is graduation has hit us right between the eyes."
And that's no exaggeration. It begins on offense, where 3-year starting quarterback Mason Wunderlich has taken his considerable talents to Ball State University. Replacing the 6-5 signal caller won't be easy, and a quarterback derby has yet to yield a winner.
"We've got Tate Mallory and Eli Kane right now are competing very strongly for the job," says Goebel. "We've got some other guys that have played quarterback in the past that are getting a few reps."
"We have two really good qbs right now," says Stratman. "I can see them both playing. And they're doing really well. We went on a 7-on-7 trip and it well for our qbs."
The line returns a pair of two-year starters in seniors Ethan Goodin and Brett Wilkey. However, with center Cody Wells lost to graduation, the lynchpin to the line is gone.
"As he got well towards the end of the year," says Goebel, "that's what gelled that team and really gave us and our offense a big boost. It made a big difference. So offensive center, quarterback, pretty important."
Also missing are Wunderlich's entire cadre of wide receivers, with the graduations of Luke McDurmon, Blake Herdes, Drew Martin, Drew Stolz and Isaac Goebel. Then there's the little big man in the backfield, 3-year starting running back Joey Pierre, who's contributions were massive.
"He was a spark plug," says Goebel. "He played with injury. He played with heart, determination, and he was a role model for every kid that ever put a uniform on, because he did so well. We do have some guys who hope to copy Joe a little bit. Wyatt Stratman's a senior. He got to play all season last year. We also have Spencer Turner, who's also a starter. We've got a number of kids who are really going to compete for that position."
"We have big shoes to fill with Joey," says Mater Dei Wildcats senior running back/defensive back Spencer Turner, "but I feel like me and Wyatt are going to do a great job in the backfield."
While the offense returns only two starters, the defense is experienced, especially in the secondary. However, losing the likes of linebacker Mitch Adler, Austin Vanover, Clay Martin and Cooper Darr has depleted the front line.
"We've got Turner, Stratman, Tanner Halbig, Aiden Scheu, who was our leading tackler a year ago," says Goebel. "He's back at linebacker. And we've got a number of other guys vying for positions. And I think there's some parity as far as our talent. So, maybe we'll be able to mix more players in this year."
"We're a little bit more new," says Stratman. "Especially on receivers and linemen and our qb, but defense, we have a lot of backs that are coming back."
Somehow, some way, now hall of fame head coach Mike Goebel and his experienced staff, which includes another new hall of famer in defensive coordinator Darin Knight, always find a way to compete for crowns. However, the Dean of coaches in the SIAC knows what he's up against in 2023.
"The SIAC is absolutely loaded this year," says Goebel. "A whole lot of talent back. The teams we're going to face each and every week are going to be monsters. So, we're going to try to compete."