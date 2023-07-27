44BLITZ Preview: Owensboro Catholic Aces

Owensboro Catholic continued its tradition of being "The little engines that can" in Kentucky 2-A, as the Aces came within two games of the state championship. Now, a year older and wiser, Jason Morris' squad appears ready to make it all the way to the top in 2023.
The Aces are gearing up for the upcoming season after a 9 and 4 record last year. The team says they are ready to finish what they started.
"Unfinished business," says Owensboro Catholic running back/linebacker.
As the season was filled with ups and downs.. The loss to LCA in the playoffs set a fire underneath them.
"We finished last season on a positive note, and obviously until the last second," says Owensboro Catholic head coach Jason Morris. "The very last second of that last game that we played in, we went on a 7-8 game winning streak there to end the season and came up an inch short of what we thought was a state champion playing team."
"After that really tough loss against LCA, it left a sour taste in our mouth," says Owensboro Catholic center Major Pride. "And it's just motivation for this year."
Luckily for the Aces, the team maintains their seasoned signal caller as Brady Atwell already has one year of experience underneath his belt.
"You know quarterback Brady Atwell," says Morris. "It being his second year."
"I feel like I need to be a better leader and a better role model for our whole team," says Atwell. "I'm not just meaning in the game of football, but also as a person in life, definitely."
As a whole, Owensboro Catholic continues to make strides within their offense as they have a mass number of veterans on the field.
"All four receivers are now in the rotation are returning," says Morris.
"We're looking great," says Atwell. "We're bringing a great senior core. We have a bunch of receivers like Tuck Terrico, Luke Floyd, Do Simms, that's a great receiving core with also Noah Rinerson."
"We have three running backs like Vince Carrico, Miles Edge, and Eli Blair," says Morris. "All returning varsity players."
The mindset for the Aces is simple.
"Not all of us expect to get the ball every play and we're all fine with that," says Blair.
Head coach Jason morris uses a simple technique within his team to further their advantage.
"All those running backs I just mentioned will also be linebackers as well," says Morris. "And all those receivers will also be playing defensive back as well. So, if you're not quote on quote starting on one side of the ball then you're starting on the other."
Now let's move to the players on the front line.
"I can't forget about my boys upfront," says Atwell. "We have major pride, barrett evans, luke fry, michael lyon, and steven eaves.. Those are five great guys I'm really excited to have upfront blocking for me."
"Senior, Major Pride continues to perform as center and only seeks to better his team.
"Making sure guys are right in the mind and going to continue to get better and not take steps back," says Pride. Only take steps forward."
On the opposite side of play, The aces are remaining steady in preparing their defensive line for this season.
"Not much has changed," says Blair. "I mean we lost some players from last year that were big, but we've also had young kids fill in those spots."
The defensive line for the Aces has a bite that is as good as its bark.
"Oh we got some dogs on that side," says Atwell. "We got some guys that are ready to get after it and are scrappy.. And are just ready to go as hard as we can all the time."
"We didn't really lose a lot of skill," says Pride. "We just got some dogs over there."
The team has a narrow focus on their goals as the season is vastly approaching.
"Really just continuing to build off of what we had last season," says Pride.
"Making it farther than catholic has in the past 8 years or so," says Blair.