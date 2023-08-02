44BLITZ Preview: Reitz Panthers

The mythological hero Achilles was unbeatable, until an arrow found his lone weak spot. And such was the case for the Reitz Panthers in 2022. This season, they're looking to avoid a similar playoff pitfall.
"Don't lose our heads," says Reitz junior quarterback Ben Davies.
"Let our game do the talking," says Reitz senior wide receiver/defensive back Roland Vera Jr.
"This team's motto is discipline," says Reitz head coach Cory Brunson.
These certainly don't sound like the words of squad that won both a city and conference crown. However, the Reitz Panthers expected more in 20-22. After going undefeated in regular season play and rolling in their first playoff game, this star-studded squad became star-crossed in the sectional semifinals, as penalties and turnovers doomed the Panthers to a heartbreaking 28-27 season-ending loss to Boonville.
"We had a lot of trash talk came our way after that game," says Vera Jr.. "So it definitely brings us more motivation to try to put down every team that comes our way."
"I don't know about motivation, but we definitely think back on it," says Davies. "Try to get rid of mistakes. Do better than we did last year. But it's not like we're dwelling on the past. We're moving forward with this season."
We surprised a lot of people last year," says Brunson. "The tradition's always here, but kind of got it back rolling. The guys did a lot of good things last year.
Last game of the year, we didn't make the plays that we needed to. This group worked hard. Hopefully we can overcome that and have a better year than we had this past season."
That task begins under center, where the Panthers have their young quarterback returning. Ben Davies was thrust into the job early in the season, the sophomore signal caller performed well, after some early struggles. Now he's looking to build on that foundation.
"I think I'm reading the defense a lot better," says Davies. "Last year I relied on my arm strength for a lot of the year, but this year I haven't had that. so, I've really had to disect defenses a lot more. I'm just moving my head more instead of my physical abilities."
"He's grown a lot," says Brunson. "From this point, from this year to last year it's like night and day. I'm not having to tell him "who your read is". He knows his pass reads. He knows his read on the run. So now we can take that and build off of it."
However Davies first season under fire wasn't without pain as a mid-season injury forced him to miss several games. That's when Reitz demonstrated it's depth, as wide reciever Roland Vera Jr. took over the reins of the Panthers offense and kept their win wagon rolling.
"This is a big senior class," says Brunson. " A handful of guys can play multiple positions so it does help out the depth part a little bit. Roland plays wherever needed. Outside linebacker, corner, safety, quarterback. You'll see him at every spot, like he did last year."
"I'm glad I'm more of a versatile player," says Vera Jr.. "I like how it brings me up. It feels like I'm really built into the team and helps them out a lot."
On offense, Vera Jr., as well as Hayden Summers are the senior members of the receiving corps, that will help ease the loss of all-conference wideout Xavier Thomas to graduation.
"Having Roland back and Hayden, that's helpful," says Brunson. "They're two very good players. Get them the ball in space and they can do a lot of good things. We've got guys like Elijah Massey, Glenn Shane, Nehimiah Madison, Ashton Leach. Those four guys are going to kind of rotate in and they're doing a good job."
The running back room also took a big hit with the graduation of Jonas Burnett, who terrorized defenses to the tune of 1,356 yards and 14 touchdowns. But while Burnett is gone, the forward wall that opened the holes returns intact.
"We have a couple guys that rotate in there," says Brunson. "But it's also helpful upfront to have all five of our starting lineman will be seniors. It's going to be a senior led group. That makes it a lot easier for whoever we put at running back. It helps them out."
"He's going to be a big loss this year," says Davies. "But we have enough guys to combat that ad come back better."
A similar situation exists on defense, as the Panthers bring back most of that shutdown offense on a weekly basis a year ago.
"I think our defense is going to be even stronger than last year," says Vera Jr. "We have a really big front. Linebackers and D-line. That's going to be really good this year. That will probably be the strongest part of our defense this year."
"We have 8 or so guys back from last year's defensive group," says Brunson. "It was a pretty solid group, but they want more. They're hungry. They've had a great off-season"