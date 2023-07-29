44BLITZ Preview: Union County Braves

"This team, they want to go farther than last year's team did," says Union County Braves head coach Derek Johns.
That would be quite a feat. The 20-22 Union County Braves went through the regular season like an automaton, going undefeated. Then rolled through their first two playoff opponents on their way to a 12-0 mark and their third straight district crown, before finally bowing to eventual state finalist Christian Academy of Louisville. Now head coach Derek Johns will have to replace no fewer than ten key components from that impressive squad. The graduation rolls included 3 year starting quarterback Cannon Sheffer and wide receiver/running backs Chris Hughes and and Kanye Pollard.
"Those two stepped up last year big for us to fill the running back hole," says Johns. "They're just athletes.
We moved them around from running back and receiver. They were athletes. Any time you lose ten solid players", says Johns, "it's going to be tough, but last year we were able to play a lot of kids, many from varsity football. The team we had last year, we were able to get some nice leads on them. Everyone of our players lettered. That's probably the first time we've had that since I've been here."
One player who didn't see much playing time a year ago was Jerron Johnson. Just as his sophomore season was set to take off, the running back suffered a season-ending injury. The one that forced Hughes and Pollard to step in to fill the void.
"He comes back as a junior, trained like crazy in the off-season," says Johns. "He couldn't do anything except lifting weights. He's 190 pounds, benching 300 pounds. He's cleared to go. He's excited. Any time you take a year off, I'm sure he's realizing what could have been because of the solid of team he could have played for."
While the running back position is nailed down, the all-important quarterback position remains a question mark, as a quarterback derby in camp has yet to yield Cannon Sheffer's successor.
"We have two or three guys battle for it, says Johns. Each one of those guys does something than the other player. At the end of the day,we're going to have to decide who's going to be up for leading the team. They don't have to make plays. We've got players around them. Just don't cost us games. Understand what we're trying to do. Don't force anything that's not there, quick passes are fine. We don't need turnovers. It's probably going to be a battle until week one. And who knows, we might play two or three during the regular season."
Defensively, the Braves have a similar situation, with six of 11 starters returning from a unit that held opponents to under 18 points a game, many of those coming in the latter stages of blowouts.
"Waylon Wheatley, a senior, he's going to fill Cannon Sheffer's shoes," says Johns. "He's a players that's played a lot of football for us. Amari Black, he's a WKC first-team. He's a d-tackle for us. He'll be a junior. Rylan George, 6-3, 220. One of those guys off the bus, you're going to notice a guy like that. He's a senior. He's played three or four years for us. We're excited."
But no matter how many new faces shine under the hot lights of Friday night, the target remains unchanged.
"Those guys set the goal for us," says Johns. "Each and every year our goal is compete for district championships. That's not going to change. That's our goal this year. Let's win this championship. Let's get home field advantage at least the first two or three games throughout the playoffs. Then hopefully the RPI will be nice for us. That's always the way to go no matter what we do. Our goal is to win district championships. And fortunately we've been able to win three in a row."