44BLITZ Previews - Boonville Pioneers

While it doesn't always get the credit it deserves, the Pocket Athletic Conference has become a gauntlet with few breathers on the schedule. The Boonville Pioneers demonstrated that last season, and will look to follow that up in 2023.
"We were really the underdogs and we showed everybody what we can do," says Boonville Pioneers senior running back/defensive back Wyatt Franz.
2022 was a deeply satisfying season for head coach Darin Ward and the Boonville Pioneers, as they challenged all comers on their way to a 6-3 regular season mark."We played a tough schedule in the regular season," says Ward, "with Southridge, Gibson Southern, Heritage Hills,
Linton. Mount Vernon was good last year. So, we kind of knew we had a tough schedule early in the season. Kind of got to the middle part, end of our season, where we thought we could get some wins. Then, really build some momentum, and then took it into tournament play as maybe one of those 4-A sleepers in our sectional."
And that's when the Pios caught fire, sailing past Harrison in the playoff opener, then scoring a major upset by edging previously unbeaten Reitz 28-27.
"We played them the year before in the sectionals in a shootout at our place, as well," says Ward. "So, we felt like we played against them the previous year, knew we could compete. Everything kind of lined up correctly for us that night and we held on at the very end for the victory."
Boonville's season would end the following week against Memorial, and so too would the great career of quarterback Clay Connor, who passed for nearly 1,300 yards and 13 touchdowns, while rushing for more than 1,000 more and 14 scores. And that's not the only piece missing from last year's puzzle.
"All around great athlete quarterback for us," says Ward, "Playmaker for us. Great defender. Reece Wilder one of our running backs. Just some guys that have logged a lot of snaps over the years. But we like what we've got this year. With this crew coming back. We've got a big senior class. Guys who Have played some supporting roles over the last couple years. We're really looking forward to them stepping up and becoming leaders this year."
It all starts under center, where a pair extraordinaire have been battling all off-season to replace Connor.
"Right now, we're kind of still competing for that spot with Cole Cundiff, a junior, and senior Walker Pierce," says Ward. "Both guys are very athletic. Both guys can play multiple positions, so if it doesn't work out for one of them, we'll find another position for the other."
"They can throw the ball," says Boonville Pioneers senior wide receiver/defensive back. "Last year, it was hit or miss. We had Clay. He could throw the ball, but we have multiple weapons that we can use. We can throw the ball. We can catch the ball. We can do a lot of things."
In the back field, the traditionally run heavy Pioneers will need replace the speedy Reece Wilder and the bullish Carter Wolfe, but they do have another dynamic duo in waiting, along with an experienced forward wall.
"Running back-wise Wyatt Franz and Ethan Smith, both starters on defense at linebacker for us. Carries the ball for us a little, at times last year," says Ward. "They'll provide depth there, and kind of be a 1-2 punch for us. We've got some pretty decent experience up front on the offensive line coming back with senior Stihl Scott. who was an all-state football player for us on the offensive line. Brooks Aigner started all year for us. He'll be a junior this year. Luke Wagler started at the end of the season for us at guard. So we've got some experience there."
At receiver, the Pioneers will also need to replace the pass catching stylings of Cooper Aigner. However, leading wideout Marquise Ballard is back on both sides of the ball, leading a defensive unit that will Boonville's strength.
"We've got experience on the D-line", says Ward "with a couple of returning starters in Seth Rusin and Stihl Scott. We've got depth at linebacker. A couple guys who have logged a lot of experience in Wyatt Franz and Ethan Smith. Some guys in the secondary in Marques Ballard, he's been in high school seven or eight years it feels like. Good defender for us. We've got guys who are hungry to play this year and provide us with some opportunities to go get some victories early in the season."