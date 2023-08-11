44BLITZ Previews - Mount Vernon Wildcats

Much was expected from the Wildcats of Mount Vernon last season, only to see the squad finish at the break even mark. Now, they'll look to a new bench boss to re-ignite the program.
"Our record indicates what we were," says Mount Vernon Wildcats first-year head coach Justin Fischer, "which is 5-5. We were very mediocre."
A clear-eyed take from Mount Vernon's new sideline sergeant Justin Fischer. The former assistant takes over for Luke Messmer, who departed after posting an 18-10 mark in three seasons. So far, Fischer has struck a chord as the Wildcats top dog.
"I like it because he was in the program, so he knows who we are," says Mount Vernon Wildcats senior quarterback Nicot Burnett. "We're just ready to get to work and ready to play."
"He was here, so we already know him and respect him," says Jackson Clowers. "He came into the head coaching position very smoothly. His main thing is we run everything efficiently. Practices are a lot different. Less wasted time."
As for the team Fischer inherits, much was expected of a squad that challenged eventual state champion Gibson Southern for the Pocket Athletic Conference crown in 20-21. However, the Wildcats fell far short of their goal.
"Last season was a disappointment, honestly," says Clowers. "We didn't play as well as we should have."
"We were young," says Burnett. "We've developed really well together and have worked really hard together."
"You take that and hopefully we have a little more humility as a result," says Fischer, "and hopefully you focus on the process of getting better each day. And if you can do that consistently, success will follow."
The Wildcats have the pieces to return to contender status quickly, beginning at quarterback, where the versatile Nicot Burnett, who passed and rushed for better than 1,800 yards and 22 yards combined, has been the go-to guy for the past three seasons, and will look to finish his high school career with a flourish.
"I think I've gotten bigger and I've gotten more aware of my surroundings," says Burnett. "I'm reading the field a lot better."
"He has all the tools you'd really want at the 3-A level in a quarterback," says Fischer. "We're very blessed to have him there. He's been starting for three and a half years, almost a four year starter, so he brings a lot of experience. What stands out to me, more than his football abilities, is the type of person he is. The intangibles that he has as a person. He has great leadership qualities. We're just trying to get him to use those even more."
However, Burnett is no one-man show, but more of the ring leader of an offense with a slew of weapons at his disposal, beginning at running back.
"Kortez Stewart is a senior," says Fischer. "He had just shy of one thousand yards last year. We've got a back-up there in Shane Krieger, who's a good player. Jackson Clowers is an outstanding receiver, had 11 touchdowns last year. We're a little bit lean on the offensive line, I'm not going to lie. Offensive line area is an area of concern, because we don't have a whole lot of depth."
Like most 3-A programs. the story is the same on the defensive side of the ball.
"A lot of depth at the linebacker and secondary, some returners," says Fischer. "Don't have a lot of depth on the defensive line, so we're going to have to stay healthy. We'll have to have some good force in there."
"We've got those same guys," says Burnett, "and also Brady Schickel's coming back and we have Jackson Clowers at the safety position. And we have linebackers, Parker Willard. And that's just to name a few."
With all the talent they possess at the skill positions, it would be easy for the Wildcats to fall into the trap of thinking their way back into contention in the P-A-C. However, they've learned for last season's letdown.
"I think our biggest goal is to win week one," says Burnett. "Just keep winning every single week. Every week matters more than anything else."
"The expectation is to win as many games as possible," says Clowers. "Not getting down on ourselves. Just keeping playing as hard as we can and hopefully this year can be a lot better than last year."