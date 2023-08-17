44BLITZ Previews - South Spencer Rebels

After raising the South Spencer Rebels to the break even mark last year. Head coach Jeff Daming will try maintain momentum while rebuilding in 2023.
The sounds of a team looking to reload on the run. After finishing at 5-5 last year, the South Spencer Rebels are coming off their finest season in a decade. However, most of the players that made it happen have been lost to graduation.
"I think it's okay to say "rebuilding year", says South Spencer Rebels head coach Jeff Daming, "When you lose a great senior class, who invested what they did, and they moved on. You hope they kind of left a legacy for the rest of the kids to buy into."
That legacy began 3 year ago, when Rebels head coach Jeff Daming returned to his alma mater and found the program in tatters. The slow and steady progress has seen the team go from perennial cellar dweller to respectability.
"I think the biggest thing was getting the kids to buy in," says Daming. "When you have coaching turnover, kids start to question, "why am I involved in this, what's in it for me". Kids have to feel like they're apart of something. That they're wanted. That it's important for them to be there."
"We're just going up," says South Spencer Rebels junior quarterback/safety Ty Brown. "We're on the build. We're buying into what coach Daming is saying to us and we just keep getting better every practice. All these coaches are smart. They have knowledge of the game. We just keep buying. We just keep getting better."
"We back coach Daming," says South Spencer Rebels senior wide receiver/defensive back Garin Kenny. "We trust in what he is going to give us. He tells us what our gameplan and what we're going to do every week. If we work hard for him, our outcome is going to be good. Building relationships with everybody. Our teammates, younger guys coming up. They have to step up, because we're not a very big school. When we lift up our teammates and bring our teammates into that fold of the game, I think it really helps."
The rebuilding of the Rebels begins under center, where Daming will have to find a replacement for running and gunning quarterback Nate Hunt, who passed for nearly 1,800 yards and 19 touchdowns and rushed for 700 more. In his stead steps junior Ty Brown.
"Nate was a great quarterback," says Brown. "He had so much talent in the World. Incredible arm strength, could run the ball. He could do anything coach asked him to do. So it's going to be a big step for me, but I'm ready for it and these guys trust me, so I'll do what I can for the team."
"He's a great kid," says Daming. "He's a very quiet, soft-spoken kid. He leads by example. Three-sport athlete. When he's got the ball in his hands, exciting things can happen."
"He gives us everything we need," says Kenney. "If there's some player down or needs help or something, he's always there to pick us up.He's a great role model. I love the guy."
As for Brown's targets, gone is top wide receiver Kyle Olmstead, who caught 55 passes for more than 750 yards and five touchdowns. However, the Rebels Swiss army knife, Garin Kenney is back to lead a strong wide receiving corps.
"Garin leads it," says Brown. "Garin's my man. I can trust him no matter what. Dawson Rodgers, Denver Epperson, I've got them always there. Brody Heichelbach can come in and catch passes. That's all I need."
"The great thing with Garin is he's a leader," says Daming. "Garin was our starting quarterback as a sophomore, because Nate had got hurt playing baseball. Stepped in as a sophomore. Just takes that leadership role on. He never tried "hey I'm the quarterback". It was "this is my job and I'm going to do it". His ability to be on the field, know the offense inside and out as a quarterback is number one."
However, despite all that experience in the air attack, the Rebels will run as well. The offensive line will headed up by seniors Phoenix Spaetti and Reese Hall, with a pair extraordinaire will run behind it.
"Last year, it was kind of running back by committee," says Daming. "This year, we've got two kids, Harrison Emmick. who's actually a soccer kid that kind of transformed himself into a soccer player. Lived in the weight room. Great kid. And then Ethan Fuqua, one of those young linebackers, will also be one of those starting runnning backs. We've got two kids that can shoulder the load."
After a rough start, the South Spencer defense got better as the season in 2022, and will look to continue that progress, headed up by a strong backfield.
"Our tackling's improved," says Daming. "Our strengths improved. We did graduate a lot of kids. We were senior led. But I think defensively, our linebackers, while they're young, I really like what I've seen from them. Our experience is in our secondary. Garin's a senior. Our other corner, Dawson Rodgers is a senior. Ty will be one of our safeties. I feel good about our pass coverage,"
"There's a couple of younger guys that will be on our defense this year," says Kenney. "They put in a lot of hard work over the summer. We lost a good bit of our defense. Our defense was really our strong point with our backers."
So the Rebels will look to build on the momentum the program takes into 2023, however thier focus is on the immediate horizon, and ending a nine year streak of opening night losses.
"Winning week one would mean everything to us," says Brown. "It would be a building block for the rest of the season. We've all worked so hard over the summer, putting the work in in the weight room. Came out here every day."
"We can't overlook any opponent, no matter who it in," says Kenney. "We've got to focus on who we have and do the little things we've got to do to win a game."
"We're a 1-A school," says Daming, "so our schedule is very daunting. Mount Vernon, Southridge, Heritage Hills. Your are going to be battle-tested when you get to tournament time. Week one, Tecumseh Braves is all that's on our mind."