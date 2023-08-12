44BLITZ Previews - Southridge Raiders

2022 saw the Southridge Raiders return to their accustomed position among the elite of the Pocket Athletic Conference and 3-A football. This season, the scarlet and black seem poised to make another deep run in the postseason.
"We were never the biggest", says Southridge Raiders senior quarterback Hudson Allen, "but we always worked the hardest. Kept going when we didn't think we had anything left."
And that attitude helped return the Southridge Raiders back to the top of the Pocket Athletic Conference Small School Division. Head coach Scott Buening's squad rolled through their schedule, stubbing their toe against Gibson Southern in the regular season. In the post season the Raiders cruised to a sectional crown, before finally being subdued by eventual state runner-up Lawrenceburg.
"It was really the way our team came together," says Buening. "We had a tremendous group of seniors. It was a group that was tight. Very mature group, that really developed over the years. They did a tremendous job of bringing the team together. A selfless group. A motivated group. A hungry group that just kept getting better all year. If you do those things, you're going to give yourself a chance for some good things to happen."
The bad news is that senior class is gone. The good news is that it was a relatively small class, meaning a slew of Southridge's starters are returning, beginning under center with 3rd year starter Hudson Allen, who passed 1,650 yards and 16 touchdowns, while rushing for close to 400 yards and four more scores.
"The biggest thing I've gained is confidence," says Allen. "My sophomore year, getting thrown into there, I was really nervous. My head was just spinning. Last year, got a lot better. This year, I think I've got it down pretty well."
"He's a quiet kid," says Buening. "He's a hard working kid. He's a fearless kid. He gets it. Kid's respect him. When you've got a guy with the maturity he does, with leadership abilities. He's got a lot of experience. A lot of time under center."
Allen's prime role is the dealer in the three-card-monte game that is the complex Raider offense, where defenses seldom find the red queen. Gone is thousand yard rusher Reed Schroeder, but in his place is a full stable of running backs, including O'ryan Curry, Yamil Arroyo and Myles Kirkhoff.
"I feel like we've got six to eight guys that we can win with on a Friday night," says Buening, "And have the ability to run the ball. So, we've got some depth there. There's going to be a lot of competition for time. That's always a positive when you've got that many guys that can compete for time."
While the running game will continue to be the main feature of the Southridge offensive attack, the passing game continues to evolve with Allen and a wide array of targets.
"Our receivers don't stop fighting for the ball," says Allen. "It just seems like everyone clicks. Last year especially and this year, it's starting to feel that way too."
"Between Keaton Allen, Kamren Neukam," says Buening, "and then we've got four or five other guys who are really competing and vying for time. They need to be able to catch the ball, but we also lean on those guys a lot in our run game as blockers."
Speaking of blockers, the small but scrappy offensive line returns intact, led by seniors Brody Kramer, Blake Taylor and Xavier Venegas. The same goes for the defense, which will be anchored by linebackers Myles Kerkhoff and Carter Harris as well as as a strong secondary. The Raiders will once again supplement lack of size on the defensive line with speed.
"We don't have a lot of big guys," says Buening. "We're smaller in nature, but we do think we have some good athletic ability. We've got some guys that can run. Got a lot of competition going on there. We get those two areas shored up, find the right guys to get the right mix and combination, we'll be pretty competitive defensively."