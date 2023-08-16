44BLITZ Previews - Tecumseh Braves

The mouse that roared rolled out of Lynnville last season, as the Tecumseh Braves became giant killers. However, their trophy case remained empty, something they look to rectify in 2023.
"It was honestly magical," says Tecumseh Braves senior quarterback/defensive back Nate Keller.
"It was very special to me," says Tecumseh Braves senior running back/defensive back Christian Weisgerber.
"It's just fantastic," says Tecumseh Braves head coach Bret Szabo.
2022 was a season to savor in Lynnville, as the meek inherited the Earth, or at least a sizeable chunk of gridiron, as the Tecumseh Braves went undefeated in the regular season for the first time in 14 years, and made it to the sectional title game for the first time since 2003.
"Going into that year we had high hopes for ourselves," says Keller. "We had high expectations. That senior class went undefeated our 8th grade year. Everyone always said that junior and senior class when we get up there, they had the potential to do something special. We went out there and did something special. It was honestly magical."
"We got progressively better each and every week throughout the summer," says Weisgerber. "Everything was going really well. We kept adding on very good talent and just getting better together as a whole."
"To win every one is just...it doesn't happen very often," says Szabo. "It was so great for the kids, the school and the community. It changed our school year. Another big factor is the precedent that it set for teams to come. They saw what can happen with hard work. All the things that had to come together to make a great season. We put that work out there. Got rewarded for it. Now I think the precedent is set."
Besides talent, what drove this tiny Braves squad to new heights was the sizeable chip they had on their shoulders all season.
"Last year, we were hunters," says Szabo. "Every single week, we felt like we were the underdog. We felt like people didn't believe in us. It took us six or seven weeks to get a single vote in the coaches poll. We're the smallest school every single week. We embrace that mentality. Every single week most of our opponents feel like they're going to beat us."
"You see our baseball teams, volleyball teams go out there and win state," says Keller, "we get that recognition. But after that, everyone forgets about us. We're just that forgotten school out here on 68."
Part of the problem was that the Braves were an undistinguished champion, given their independent status. That all changes this season, as they join the always tough Pocket Athletic Conference.
"The best think about it is that it gives our kids a chance to get a little more recognition around the area, with the press," says Szabo. "An opportunity to get things like all-conference recognition. And then, hopefully, a chance to compete for a conference championship."
"Last year, if we were in the small school PAC, we had a chance to win the small school PAC," says Keller. "But since we weren't in there, we didn't have a chance. That's always in the back of our minds right now."
However, that will be a challenge. First there's the edition of Southridge and South Spencer to the Braves schedule. Then. there is the fact that Szabo must replace seven graduating seniors on both sides of the ball.
"Everybody we're bringing back is a good football player," says Szabo. "We've got a great senior class. Our seniors this year, have done just a tremendous job of setting the tone. Let our younger guys know that we can do this, too. They believe they can. Our numbers are better this year. Hoping to reach forty. Last year, of course, we were the Dirty Thirty". Just that depth will really help."
On offense, the Braves must find replacements beginning in the backfield, where the ringleaders of a scoring machine that averaged better than 38 points per contest, quarterback Drew Dupont and running back Chase Jones have graduated.
"Obviously we've lost a whole lot from last year," says Weisgerber, "but I believe we truly have stepped up and people have replaced the talent that we miss. Got a great quarterback stepping in, Nate Keller. Our wide receivers, Noah Dimmett. Hudson Cardarelle and Cole Rankin, all three of them have very good hands. They can get the ball whenever the ball's thrown to them they're going to catch it and get us the yeards we need."
"Running game, it's going awesome so far," says Keller. "We have a good, probably All-PAC selection running back in Christian Weisgerber this year. He's a great fullback and not afraid to put his body on the line."
The forward wall will also need some buttressing with the lost of four of five starters, while the defense remains small but speedy. However, no matter the deficiencies, this squad doesn't lack for confidence.
"We're back," says Keller. "Nothing's going to stop us this year. It doesn't matter if we lost all of our seniors and return four guys. The four guys that return are better and the rest of our seniors, juniors and freshman class are ready to pounce."