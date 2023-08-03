44BLITZ Previews: Castle Knights

On the Hoosier State gridirons, the regular season is merely a prelude to playoffs. And no team has proven that more in recent years than the Castle Knights, using it to build toward the postseason. In 2023, they'll look to tinker a little bit faster.
"Playing your best football is where you want to be in high school football," says Castle Knights head coach Doug Hurt.
That's more than just a slogan for the Castle football program, and they've proven that in two of the past 3 years, overcoming sluggish starts to take home regional crowns. Last season, the Knights went from a mediocre 5-4 to semi-states, where they finally fell to Whiteland 21-7.
"Constant improvement," says Hurt. "From where we started to where we ended, I think we, both as coaches and as players, we continued to work through problems and got a little bit better all year. "Found some personnel groups and made some changes that really helped us down the stretch and we were playing our best football in the playoffs, which is what you want to do."
"I feel like we could have gone farther," says Castle Knights junior running back Max McCool. "We lost a lot of good players due to injuries or position changes. Stuff like that."
"I feel like if we had our entire team, we could have made it as far as we wanted to."
And who should no better than junior running back Max McCool. Thrust into the starter role after the loss of star running back Peyton Guerzini to injury, McCool rolled up 750 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground, before an injury against North in the playoffs ended his season.He's back and better than ever, but will need to form a kinship with a new look offensive line.
"Peyton was a huge loss, but sophomore Max McCool came in and played really, really well for us last year," says Hurt. "So. we're excited about him. He's probably 15-20 pounds heavier and faster this year. We think he's a really, really good back. Excited about him and the offensive line we've got in front of him. We've got some veteran guys back, but we've got new key players at the offensive line that are strong physical guys that we think are going to be really productive for us this year."
"We probably lost every O-lineman that we had last year, except for Coleton Adamson," says McCool. "But we've got a lot of big guys coming up. I played with them last year whenever I started at JV. They're really good. They all have potential. I'm feeling pretty good about them."
However, McCool is merely the leader in a diverse stable of young running backs.
"We have a huge variation of running backs," says McCool. "We've got north and south runners. We've got speed backs. So, we really have anybody you need in the running back room."
The most interesting position battle in camp is at quarterback. Last year, the Knights went back and forth under center between senior wide receiver Brayden Bishop and junior Caden Gordon. Bishop's gone, but Gordon's being pushed young challengers.
"We've got a 3-way battle right now," says Hurt. "We've got some great options. We've got a sophomore in Boden Morgen, who we really like. We think he's going to be really good. A junior in Mitchell Lene', who came in and finished the semi-state game, When Bishop went down. And then Caden Gordon, who started the first half of the season and played really, really well at times, with a lot of experience there. So we've got three guys that we like and we hope to make a decision here fairly shortly, so far as who we're moving forward with."
Who ever the winner of the quarterback derby is, they'll be throwing to a nearly new wide receiving corps, as graduation has taken away two of the Knights top 3 pass catchers.
Weston Aigner, Brayden Bishop, losing those two guys, you'd love to have those back for a red shirt year," says Hurt. We've got some really good receivers Antonio Harris is a Division One type scholarship player for us and we think he's going to do great things for us this year. Jersey Wells, Izach Salpietra, Will Coleman. So we've got some weapons. Obviously, it starts with the quarterback and being able to get it there, but between the run game, a solid offensive line that I think will only get better, a running back that we're really excited about, I think the prospects are really good on offense."
The defense comes back with experience, but lost key players to graduation as well, not the least of which being all-state linebacker John Purdy.
"You can't replace John Purdy," says Hurt. "He's kind of a once-in-a-coaching-career type player. What he brought in terms of leadership. He was a state championship wrestler, top 50 football player in the state. But at the same time, you've got to move on. You've got to turn the page and we've got three linebackers, two of which are returning. Our nickle back Landon Holder is back for a second year. Played really well for us last year. Gavin Leach is really a scholarship type kid at will linebacker, very excited about him. Trey Ward was going to play in the secondary for us last year, got injured during the season and we moved him to mike linebacker and he's been doing a great job for us in the summer. So, I think that linebacking corps, while it doesn't have John Purdy, I think it will be productive for us."